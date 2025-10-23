Pakistan Calls On International Community To Ensure Full Implementation Of Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pakistan called on the international community to take effective and urgent measures to halt the Israeli occupation's violations and ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry condemned in a statement the renewed attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza, which have resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of civilians. It added that such actions contradict the spirit of the peace agreement signed in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh in the presence of leaders of the Arab and Islamic world, the United States, Europe, and the United Nations.

The Ministry reiterated Pakistan's continued and steadfast support for the Palestinian people and its demand for an immediate cessation of Israeli hostilities and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

