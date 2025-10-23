403
GCC Sec. Gen. Condemns Israeli Occupation Bills To Annex West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed on Thursday, his strongest condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli Knesset's preliminary approval of two bills.
These bills aim to impose so-called Israeli occupation sovereignty over the lands of the occupied West Bank and to legitimize control over an illegal colonial settlement.
Al-Budaiwi affirmed that such steps represent a flagrant violation of international legitimacy resolutions and undermine the international community's efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.
He stressed that such settlement practices are a blatant encroachment on the historical rights of the Palestinian people and violate international and UN laws.
He called on the international community to assume its legal and political responsibilities to pressure the occupation authorities to stop these dangerous escalating measures.
Finally, Al-Budaiwi reiterated the GCC's firm and supportive position for the Palestinian people and their legitimate right to establish their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions. (end)
