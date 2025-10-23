403
UK Inflation Holds Steady in September
(MENAFN) The yearly inflation rate in the United Kingdom stood at 3.8% in September, remaining steady from August and falling short of the anticipated 4% predicted by the market.
Data released on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the largest price rises occurred in housing and household services, which increased by 7.3%, followed closely by education at 7.2%, and alcohol and tobacco, which rose by 5.8%.
In contrast, furniture and household goods experienced the smallest inflation at 0.4%, with clothing and footwear slightly higher at 0.5%, and miscellaneous goods and services recording a 2% increase.
When looking at monthly figures, inflation showed no change, with consumer prices remaining flat at zero percent.
The most significant factor affecting the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) was transport, which saw a 2.3% decline from the previous month in September.
