403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
John Hewitt Joins Phygital International to Lead Worldwide Marketing & Communications
(MENAFN- marylebone communications) Phygital International (PI), the global promoter of phygital sport and custodian of the Games of the Future, has announced the appointment of John Hewitt as International Marketing & Communications Director. The move reflects the organization’s strategy to harness world-class expertise and accelerate the global growth of phygital sport.
This latest addition to the leadership team underscores Phygital International’s commitment to bringing together top industry professionals from across the sporting world. Hewitt joins a distinguished group that includes Stephanie Rice, triple Olympic gold medallist, whose appointment at Commercial Director for Phygital International earlier this year signalled the organization’s intent to combine sporting excellence with commercial and communications expertise to drive global expansion.
With less than three months until the Games of the Future 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Hewitt will play a leading role in driving international awareness and strengthening audience engagement around the fast-growing world of phygital sports.
Bringing extensive senior leadership experience from some of the world’s most influential sporting institutions, including the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace (UNOSDP) and SportAccord and the International Boxing Association, Hewitt joins at a pivotal moment of international expansion. His proven ability to shape global narratives, elevate visibility, and grow audiences will be central to positioning phygital sport as the next frontier in international competition and entertainment.
“John’s extensive experience and proven leadership in international sport and communications make him a strong addition to our team,” said Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International. “His expertise and global perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build momentum and position phygital sport at the forefront of the international sporting landscape.”
Commenting on his appointment, Hewitt added: “I’m incredibly excited to help shape the global narrative of phygital sport and build on the momentum of this bold and innovative movement. I look forward to collaborating with forward-thinking creators, athletes, partners, media, and fans who believe in a more dynamic, inclusive, and tech-forward future of sport.”
Phygital International is laying the foundation for a new global sporting movement through visionary leadership, international partnerships, and flagship events such as the Games of the Future. Launched in 2024, the Games have rapidly become the premier platform for phygital competition, with the 2025 edition set for Abu Dhabi this December and the 2026 event to follow in Astana next July. By uniting physical and digital play in a single competitive arena, Phygital International is redefining the boundaries of sport and entertainment, creating new opportunities for athletes, fans, and creators worldwide.
This latest addition to the leadership team underscores Phygital International’s commitment to bringing together top industry professionals from across the sporting world. Hewitt joins a distinguished group that includes Stephanie Rice, triple Olympic gold medallist, whose appointment at Commercial Director for Phygital International earlier this year signalled the organization’s intent to combine sporting excellence with commercial and communications expertise to drive global expansion.
With less than three months until the Games of the Future 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Hewitt will play a leading role in driving international awareness and strengthening audience engagement around the fast-growing world of phygital sports.
Bringing extensive senior leadership experience from some of the world’s most influential sporting institutions, including the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace (UNOSDP) and SportAccord and the International Boxing Association, Hewitt joins at a pivotal moment of international expansion. His proven ability to shape global narratives, elevate visibility, and grow audiences will be central to positioning phygital sport as the next frontier in international competition and entertainment.
“John’s extensive experience and proven leadership in international sport and communications make him a strong addition to our team,” said Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International. “His expertise and global perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build momentum and position phygital sport at the forefront of the international sporting landscape.”
Commenting on his appointment, Hewitt added: “I’m incredibly excited to help shape the global narrative of phygital sport and build on the momentum of this bold and innovative movement. I look forward to collaborating with forward-thinking creators, athletes, partners, media, and fans who believe in a more dynamic, inclusive, and tech-forward future of sport.”
Phygital International is laying the foundation for a new global sporting movement through visionary leadership, international partnerships, and flagship events such as the Games of the Future. Launched in 2024, the Games have rapidly become the premier platform for phygital competition, with the 2025 edition set for Abu Dhabi this December and the 2026 event to follow in Astana next July. By uniting physical and digital play in a single competitive arena, Phygital International is redefining the boundaries of sport and entertainment, creating new opportunities for athletes, fans, and creators worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment