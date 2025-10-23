AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report For The Q3 2025
|As at
|30.09.2025
|30.06.2025
|31.12.2024
|Total assets (EUR million)
|1 359.1
|1 413.7
|1 463.9
|Total liabilities (EUR million)
|621.4
|715.6
|681.6
|Interest-bearing liabilities (EUR million)
|464.6
|495.7
|556.4
|Net debt1 (EUR million)
|432.7
|459.7
|537.7
|Net debt to EBITDA1
|3.4
|3.6
|3.1
|Total equity (EUR million)
|737.7
|698.1
|782.3
|Equity ratio1 (%)
|54%
|49%
|53%
|Number of ordinary shares outstanding
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|Shareholders' equity per share (EUR)
|0.99
|0.94
|1.05
|Ratios1
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2023
|Gross margin (%)
|28.8%
|28.9%
|32.3%
|EBITDA margin (%)
|29.6%
|29.5%
|34.1%
|EBIT margin (%)
|19.7%
|19.0%
|23.6%
|Net profit/loss margin (%)
|17.5%
|15.9%
|20.2%
|ROA (%)
|2.4%
|5.6%
|7.7%
|ROE (%)
|0.0%
|6.1%
|12.9%
|ROCE (%)
|2.9%
|6.7%
|9.6%
1 Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the Alternative Performance Measures section of Interim Report.
2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.
EBITDA: result from operating activities before net financial items, share of profit of equity-accounted investees, taxes, depreciation and amortization
EBIT: result from operating activities
Earnings/loss per share: net profit or loss/ weighted average number of shares outstanding
Equity ratio: total equity / total assets
Shareholder's equity per share: shareholder's equity / number of shares outstanding
Gross profit/loss margin: gross profit / net sales
EBITDA margin: EBITDA / net sales
EBIT margin: EBIT / net sales
Net profit/loss margin: net profit or loss / net sales
Capital expenditure: additions to property, plant and equipment – additions to right-of-use assets + additions to intangible assets
ROA: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / average total assets
ROE: net profit 12-months trailing / average shareholders' equity
ROCE: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / (total assets – current liabilities (average for the period))
Net debt: interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents
Net debt to EBITDA: net debt / EBITDA 12-months trailing
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
| Jan-Sep
2025
| Jan-Sep
2024
|Revenue
|233 072
|231 868
|577 302
|602 317
|Cost of sales
|-165 894
|-164 849
|-475 822
|-474 695
|Gross profit/loss
|67 178
|67 019
|101 480
|127 622
|Sales and marketing expenses
|-10 686
|-10 684
|-32 550
|-32 347
|Administrative expenses
|-11 778
|-12 770
|-37 118
|-39 009
|Other operating income
|1 438
|469
|3 246
|20 868
|Other operating expenses
|-274
|-42
|-1 768
|-1 001
|Result from operating activities
|45 878
|43 992
|33 290
|76 133
|Finance income
|202
|144
|316
|633
|Finance costs
|-5 132
|-7 319
|-16 982
|-22 376
|Share of profit/loss of equity-accounted investees
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Profit/loss before income tax
|40 948
|36 817
|16 624
|54 390
|Income tax
|-173
|-1
|-11 536
|-8 896
|Net profit/loss for the period
|40 775
|36 816
|5 088
|45 494
|Net profit/loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|40 775
|36 816
|5 088
|45 494
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|-43
|-11
|-76
|358
|Revaluation of property, plant and equipment
|-1 356
|0
|-5 607
|0
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-1 399
|-11
|-5 683
|358
|Total comprehensive profit/loss for the period
|39 376
|36 805
|-595
|45 852
|Total comprehensive profit/loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|39 376
|36 805
|-595
|45 852
|EPS (in EUR)
|0.055
|0.050
|0.007
|0.061
|Diluted EPS (in EUR)
|0.054
|0.049
|0.007
|0.061
Consolidated statement of financial position
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|30.09.2025
|30.09.2024
|31.12.2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|31 937
|32 609
|18 705
|Trade and other receivables
|33 347
|30 290
|25 268
|Prepayments
|11 409
|11 018
|8 764
|Prepaid income tax
|0
|13
|0
|Inventories
|42 513
|45 180
|48 083
|Short-term intangible assets
|1 226
|5 166
|6 901
|Current assets
|120 432
|124 276
|107 721
|Other financial assets and prepayments
|508
|515
|518
|Deferred income tax assets
|21 840
|21 840
|21 840
|Investment property
|300
|300
|300
|Property, plant and equipment
|1 195 032
|1 327 413
|1 310 000
|Intangible assets
|20 965
|24 556
|23 562
|Non-current assets
|1 238 645
|1 374 624
|1 356 220
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1 359 077
|1 498 900
|1 463 941
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|74 517
|104 508
|104 549
|Trade and other payables
|88 452
|88 940
|95 146
|Payables to owners
|22 313
|6
|6
|Income tax liability
|6 222
|9
|7
|Deferred income
|39 723
|34 261
|30 102
|Current liabilities
|231 227
|227 724
|229 810
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|390 129
|483 812
|451 825
|Non-current liabilities
|390 129
|483 812
|451 825
|Total liabilities
|621 356
|711 536
|681 635
|Share capital
|349 477
|349 477
|349 477
|Share premium
|663
|663
|663
|Reserves
|59 314
|66 251
|65 901
|Retained earnings
|328 267
|370 973
|366 265
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|737 721
|787 364
|782 306
|Total equity
|737 721
|787 364
|782 306
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|1 359 077
|1 498 900
|1 463 941
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
| Jan-Sep
2025
| Jan-Sep
2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net profit/loss for the period
|40 775
|36 816
|5 088
|45 494
|Adjustments
|28 673
|31 858
|98 775
|86 268
|Changes in:
|Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities
|10 302
|5 341
|-11 848
|-1 568
|Inventories
|3 308
|1 230
|3 837
|-8 935
|Liabilities related to operating activities
|-27 820
|-20 215
|11 033
|5 970
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|-14 210
|-13 644
|3 022
|-4 533
|Cash generated from operating activities
|55 238
|55 030
|106 885
|127 229
|Income tax repaid/paid
|-4 918
|-4 726
|-4 994
|-4 751
|NET CASH FROM/USED OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|50 320
|50 304
|101 891
|122 478
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
|-5 491
|-5 575
|-27 196
|-16 337
|Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment
|6 349
|26
|70 966
|24 516
|Interest received
|81
|144
|175
|633
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|939
|-5 405
|43 945
|8 812
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of loans received
|-16 778
|-27 040
|-80 283
|-59 492
|Change in overdraft
|-7 956
|-26
|0
|0
|Payment of lease liabilities
|-3 809
|-4 751
|-13 531
|-13 887
|Interest paid
|-4 451
|-6 722
|-15 867
|-22 159
|Payment of transaction costs related to loans
|0
|0
|-616
|-450
|Dividends paid
|-22 307
|-44 614
|-22 307
|-44 614
|NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|-55 301
|-83 153
|-132 604
|-140 602
|TOTAL NET CASH FLOW
|-4 042
|-38 254
|13 232
|-9 312
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|35 979
|70 863
|18 705
|41 921
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|-4 042
|-38 254
|13 232
|-9 312
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|31 937
|32 609
|31 937
|32 609
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...
Phone: +372 56157170
