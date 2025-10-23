403
NATO Backs US President's Call To Halt Fighting Between Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for halting the fighting between Russia and Ukraine along the current lines of engagement, endorsing United States President Donald Trump's recent remarks as part of ongoing efforts to bring the conflict to an end.
In a post on the social media platform X following a meeting with President Trump at the White House, Rutte said, "A ceasefire is the first step - they should stop where they are," referring to a cessation of hostilities along the existing frontlines.
The NATO chief further noted, "Ukraine is ready & it's important that all continue to apply pressure - through support to Ukraine, sanctions, shadow fleet, and more - to bring Russia to the table,"
In a related context, Rutte emphasized that no single weapon can determine the outcome of the war, expressing support for President Trump's stance against sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, despite Kyiv's requests for them.
In an interview with CNN, the Secretary General stated, "let's never think that one specific weapon system will change the whole war,"
"These systems are important. They will absolutely help to bring this war to an end, but in itself, one weapon system will never end it."
"It takes months for anyone other than American soldiers to be trained on them. So it is not that, if you decide today that Ukrainians can use them tomorrow," he explained.
President Trump has remained cautious regarding the dispatch of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but left the door open to future possibilities. (end)
