Russia Loses 920 More Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past 24 Hours
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,282 (+2) Russian tanks, 23,453 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 33,938 (+24) artillery systems, 1,525 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,230 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,880 (+16) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 428 warplanes, 346 helicopters, 73,386 (+626) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 65,228 (+106) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,981 pieces of special equipment.
Read also: Ukrainian National Guard's special forces destroy Russian positions in Toretsk
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment