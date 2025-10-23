Russia Loses 920 More Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,282 (+2) Russian tanks, 23,453 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 33,938 (+24) artillery systems, 1,525 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,230 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,880 (+16) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 428 warplanes, 346 helicopters, 73,386 (+626) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 65,228 (+106) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,981 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.