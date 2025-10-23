Webinar - Presentation Of The Financial Results Of Liven AS For Q3 And 9 Months Of 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On Thursday, 30 October, at 13:00 (EET), Liven AS CEO Andero Laur and CFO Joonas Joost will host a Webinar, in Estonian, to present Liven's financial results for Q3 and 9 months of 2025.

The webinar will be held on Google Meet. Pre-registration is not required, but please note that no further reminder will be sent. All interested parties are invited to join the Estonian webinar on 30 October at 13:00 (EET) via the link:

Questions can be asked during the webinar or in advance by sending them at least one hour before the webinar to e-mail: ....

The webinar materials will be published later on the Investors section of the Liven website: .



Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail:...