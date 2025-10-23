Webinar - Presentation Of The Financial Results Of Liven AS For Q3 And 9 Months Of 2025
The webinar will be held on Google Meet. Pre-registration is not required, but please note that no further reminder will be sent. All interested parties are invited to join the Estonian webinar on 30 October at 13:00 (EET) via the link:
.
Questions can be asked during the webinar or in advance by sending them at least one hour before the webinar to e-mail: ....
The webinar materials will be published later on the Investors section of the Liven website: .
Joonas Joost
Liven AS CFO
E-mail:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment