One Night's Profit At Shilpa Shetty's Bastian A Bengaluru Luxury Apartment!

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband have a huge business empire. Beyond films and the industry, they have several sources of income. The nightly income from their Mumbai restaurant is enough to buy a luxury house in Bengaluru.

Writer Shobhaa De recently talked about the popularity of Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai-based restaurant 'Bastian' in an interview. She discussed the restaurant's income, the type of clientele, and how many meals are sold daily.

"That's Bastian restaurant. It's on the top floor. You get a 360° view of Mumbai city. It's 21,000 sq ft. When we went there, I felt like, 'Where am I?'" she said.

"The restaurant can host 1,400 people in one night. Guests arrive in luxury cars to dine. There are two seatings, each for 700 people, so 1,400 can be served in a single night," she said.

"People come in luxury cars like Lamborghinis to eat here. I didn't know a single person among the 700. They were young, ordering premium tequila bottles. Each table spent lakhs, but I didn't know who they were," she said.

She partnered with Bastian brand founder Ranjit Bindra, who owns hotels across India. Shilpa Shetty holds a 50% share. In a chat with Kunal Vijayakar, Shilpa agreed they are among India's biggest restaurateurs.

"The amount of money people have in Mumbai is truly surprising. A restaurant in Mumbai does business of 2-3 crore rupees every night," she said.

"On weekends, the business is at least 3 crore rupees. I went there myself to check if this was true or not," she said.