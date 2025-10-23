J&K Assembly Autumn Session Set To Begin With Obituary References

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The nine-day autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence shortly amid heightened political tensions, with opposition parties preparing to confront the Omar Abdullah-led government on multiple fronts.

The session is set to open with obituary references to honor several departed political leaders, including Satya Pal Malik, Former Governor of J&K, Gulchain Singh Charak, Former Minister, Dina Nath Bhagat, Former MLA, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, Former MLC, Ramesh Arora, Former MLC, and Sardar Mohammad Akhlaq Khan, Former MLC.

Before the start of proceedings, National Conference (NC) and Congress legislators staged a silent protest demanding the release of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik.

Members raise placards reading“Respect the Vote, Respect the Voice, Free Mehraj Malik” and hold a brief sit-in to urge the government for his immediate release.

According to the provisional calendar issued by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, the nine-day session will include six working days of legislative business. October 24 and 25 are non-sitting days, the first due to the Rajya Sabha biennial polls for four seats from J&K and the second as a holiday. Government business is scheduled for October 27, 30, and 31, while October 28 and 29 will be reserved for Private Members' Bills and Resolutions.

Ahead of the session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a legislative meeting with NC and independent MLAs to finalize the party's strategy. CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami also attended. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) members met separately under the leadership of JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra to discuss their agenda.“We reaffirm our commitment to raise people's concerns effectively and uphold the dignity of the Assembly,” Karra said.

Opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference (PC), and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), are expected to press issues such as statehood restoration, reservation restructuring, and unemployment. However, the Assembly Secretariat has disallowed a resolution submitted by PC president Sajad Gani Lone seeking restoration of statehood, citing that the matter is sub judice.