Kashmir Admin Tightens Fire Safety Ahead Of Winter

Srinagar- The Office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has issued a circular instructing all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) across the valley to implement strict fire safety measures ahead of the winter season.

The move comes after repeated advisories failed to prevent recurring fire incidents, which have caused significant loss of life and property.

According to the circular, it has been observed with serious concern that, despite awareness campaigns, a substantial number of fire incidents continue to be reported across various districts of the Kashmir Division, particularly during the winter months.

The circular states that these incidents have resulted in significant loss of life and property, primarily due to electrical short circuits, improper handling of heating appliances, and unsafe storage of combustible materials.

“Accordingly, all Deputy Commissioners are hereby requested to undertake the following preventive, supervisory, and enforcement measures within their respective jurisdictions,” it reads.

The circular adds that DCs should formulate and implement a comprehensive District-Level Winter Fire Safety Plan in coordination with the Fire & Emergency Services Department, Power Development Department (PDD), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Health Department, and Municipal & Panchayat authorities. The Department of Fire & Emergency Services shall designate one District-Level Nodal Officer for the purpose.

Awareness Campaigns: Launch intensive public awareness drives through electronic, print, and social media platforms to sensitize residents about the safe handling of electrical and heating appliances, LPG usage, and fire prevention measures.

Inspection of Wiring and Electrical Load: Ensure that PDD teams conduct random inspections of residential and commercial wiring, with particular attention to high-risk areas prone to overloading, congested urban centers with wooden structures, and substandard electrical installations.

Fire Safety Audits: Direct Fire & Emergency Services to undertake fire safety audits of congested urban localities, government offices, hospitals, schools, markets, and residential clusters. Ensure that identified deficiencies are rectified within a fixed timeframe.

Combustible Storage Regulation: Take strict action against the improper storage of combustible materials, such as dry grass, firewood, and LPG cylinders, in congested localities or residential premises.

Hamam and Gas Heater Safety: Conduct awareness and inspection drives for hamams and LPG/gas heaters, particularly emphasizing the removal of LPG cylinders from bedrooms during night hours.