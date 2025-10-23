NC Will Win All Four RS Seats: CM

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed confidence that the National Conference (NC) would secure victory in all four Rajya Sabha seats in the elections scheduled for October 24. He also took a dig at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, urging him to refrain from issuing“baseless statements.”

Speaking on the sidelines of a joint strategy meeting, Omar said that ahead of every Assembly session, a Legislature Party Meeting is held.“This session is different from others as elections for the Rajya Sabha are being held, and a strategy was being prepared to secure victory in all the seats,” he said, describing the meeting as significant.

The Chief Minister thanked CPI(M) MLA Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami and other independents for attending the meeting.“With the enthusiasm visible among NC MLAs and independents, I am hopeful that NC will secure all four Rajya Sabha seats,” he said.

Responding to queries about Congress's absence from the meeting, Omar said the party had its own meeting.“Congress has always maintained that they will not allow the BJP to emerge victorious. They have to wait for the high command's decision, whereas we take decisions here. The Congress high command cannot be in favour of the BJP,” he added.

On PDP's support, Omar said,“Our leader, Shami Oberoi, met PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti today on behalf of the party to request support for NC candidates. Earlier, Dr. Farooq Abdullah also spoke with her. While no decision has been made public, they have promised to take a decision after internal discussions.”