Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain On Bhai Dooj Today? Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather: Will it rain on Bhai Phota too? How will the weather be all day today, Thursday? Get the latest weather update. After Durga Puja, South Bengal also saw a few showers during Kali Puja. Check today's weather

The monsoon has left, but the rain hasn't. Light to moderate rain is happening intermittently. After Durga Puja, South Bengal also saw a few showers during Kali Puja. Today is Bhai Phota. So, will it rain on Bhai Phota too?

The Alipore Meteorological Department has given a big update. Before you go to give the 'phota,' find out what the weather will be like all day today.

The Alipore weather office has forecast rain in West Bengal's western districts over the weekend due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. It has now turned into a depression. The weather has been quite dry since this morning. Thinking winter is here? Not so fast.

There's a chance of rain in coastal districts on Friday. It will rain in North & South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, and Jhargram. Thunderstorms are also expected. Rain will increase on Saturday. From Saturday to Monday, rain with thunderstorms is likely in all districts, including Kolkata.

The weather department says South Bengal districts will see rain again this week. But the good news is, it won't rain anywhere in South Bengal on Bhai Phota today. The temperature will also be near normal.

The weather department says a well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. It will intensify into a depression. Though it's heading towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh, it will cause light to moderate rain in South Bengal from Friday.

No rain in North Bengal today, Thursday. Light rain is possible in Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Friday. Jalpaiguri may also see rain on Saturday and Sunday. All 8 districts of North Bengal might get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on Monday.