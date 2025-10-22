403
Qatar, Turkiye Ties Growing Steadily: Amir
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that the historical relations and exemplary cooperation between Qatar and Turkiye are steadily progressing toward broader and promising horizons, in light of the significant achievements of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the two countries.
