Qatar, Turkiye Ties Growing Steadily: Amir


2025-10-22 11:02:52
In a post on his official X account, His Highness the Amir said that the historical relations and exemplary cooperation between Qatar and Turkiye are progressing toward broader and promising horizons, in light of the significant achievements of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the two fraternal countries. His Highness expressed his pleasure in meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Doha, where they co-chaired the committee's eleventh session. Qatar-Turkiye HH the Amir

