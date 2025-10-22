Glue Laminated Timber Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Glue Laminated Timber Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a consistent growth in the size of the glue laminated timber market. The market is projected to increase from $3.65 billion in 2024 to $3.77 billion in 2025, illustrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The expansion during the historic period is linked to the rising use of this type of timber across various sectors, the swift growth of the construction business, and the escalating demand from the building and construction, as well as the residential sectors.

In the coming years, the glue laminated timber market is anticipated to witness a steady increase in its size. It is projected that by 2029, it will elevate to $4.28 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. This growth during the forecast period is likely due to the increasing demand for glue-laminated timber products, accelerated urban development, exceptional rise in construction undertakings, increased government funding in glue-laminated, and the global rise in urban populations spurring construction activities. Key trends predicted for the forecast period include ongoing progress in architecture and interior design, ecological construction, flexibility in architectural design, energy effectiveness and thermal performance, as well as the pursuit of green building certifications.

Download a free sample of the glue laminated timber market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Glue Laminated Timber Market?

The anticipated expansion of the construction industry is set to drive the growth of the glue laminated timber market. The construction industry encompasses the design, establishment, renovation, and upkeep of physical structures and infrastructure. A boost in infrastructure investment, increased housing needs, and a growing demand for sustainable infrastructure contribute to the expansion of the construction industry. Glue laminated timber, a multi-functional and sustainable building material, provides strength, versatility, and visual attractiveness, making it an ideal choice for modern construction tasks. For example, the United States Census Bureau reported in February 2024 that construction activity spending had increased from $45 billion in 2021 to $53.7 billion in 2022, an increase of 19.4%. Thus, the rapid expansion of the construction industry is positively impacting the glue laminated timber market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Glue Laminated Timber Market?

Major players in the Glue Laminated Timber include:

. Stora Enso Oyj

. Boise Cascade Company

. Canfor Corporation

. Binderholz GmbH

. Pfeifer Holding GmbH

. Western Forest Products Inc.

. Holzindustrie Schweighofer GmbH

. Forest Timber Engineering Ltd.

. Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

. Setra Group AB

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Glue Laminated Timber Industry?

Prominent companies in the glue laminated timber market are pioneering new product concepts such as timber-framed solar carports to secure a competitive advantage. These are parking structures built from wood to bear solar panels on the roof, consequently merging the use of sustainable building materials with renewable energy production. For example, in September 2024, Sweden's renewable energy company Innoventum AB, launched timber-framed solar carports. These carports are primarily constructed from glue-laminated timber (glulam) offering a lesser carbon footprint compared to their steel counterparts. They can be designed using several kinds of wood such as larch, Douglas fir, and oak, all harvested sustainably. The customization of these timber solar carports allows them to fit various spaces and requirements. They can be obtained in kit form or as completely installed solutions, ensuring adjustable lengths and layouts to suit diverse parking arrangements.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Glue Laminated Timber Market

The glue laminated timber market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Premium Grade, Framing Grade, Industrial Grade, Architectural Grade

2) By Shape: Straight, Curved, Custom

3) By Application: Floor And Roof Beams, Replacement, Household Framing, Window And Door Headers, Supporting Columns, Ridge And Curved Beams

4) By End-Use: Building And Construction, Architecture

Subsegments:

1) By Premium Grade: High-Performance Laminated Timber, High-Strength Laminated Timber, Aesthetic-Grade Laminated Timber

2) By Framing Grade: Structural Framing Timber, Load-Bearing Laminated Timber

3) By Industrial Grade: Heavy-Duty Laminated Timber, Industrial-Strength Laminated Timber

4) By Architectural Grade: Decorative Laminated Timber, Custom Design Laminated Timber, Exposed Laminated Timber

View the full glue laminated timber market report:



Global Glue Laminated Timber Market - Regional Insights

In the glue laminated timber market, Europe had the largest share in 2024. The most rapid growth, however, is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region for the forecast period. The report on the glue laminated timber market incorporates information from regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Glue Laminated Timber Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Asphalt Shingles Global Market Report 2025



Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2025



Building Finishing Contractors Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "