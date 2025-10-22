Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market Anticipated To Grow At 9.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market In 2025?

The market for electric facial cleansing brushes has experienced robust growth in the past few years. The market size is set to escalate from $9.75 billion in 2024 to $10.67 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors such as the increased interest in skincare devices, heightened awareness of skincare routines, growth in disposable incomes, entry into emerging markets, and a surge in population significantly contributed to this growth during the historical period.

The market size of the electric facial cleansing brush is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, anticipated to expand to $15.42 billion in 2029 with a 9.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expected boost during the forecast period is attributed to an amplified emphasis on sustainable manufacturing and eco-friendly materials, the thriving e-commerce sector, escalating beautification awareness among consumers, and the rise in pollution and urbanization. Some prominent trends to be noticed during this period comprise the introduction of smart technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), utilization of sonic and ultrasonic technology, a tilt towards the use of biodegradable and eco-friendly materials in crafting the products, environmentally friendly packaging, and the burgeoning expansion of beauty devices.

Download a free sample of the electric facial cleansing brush market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market?

The growth of the electric facial cleansing brush market is set to be catalyzed by the rising incidence of skin-related illnesses. These refer to an array of conditions that impact the health and aesthetics of the skin, often caused by inadequate skincare regimens and improper use of products. Factors like changes in environmental conditions and growing aged populations have resulted in an uptick in skin-related illnesses across different demographic profiles. Electric facial cleansing brushes can help address these skin problems by efficiently sloughing off dead skin cells, dirt, and residual makeup. For instance, the UK Health Security Agency, a national executive body based in the UK, reported in September 2022 that at rates climbing as high as 33.7% in 2022 from the previous year, skin and soft tissue infections were accountable for the significant rise in instances of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Additionally, from April 2020 to March 2021, MRSA incidents saw an increase of 25.7%. Consequently, the proliferating incidence of skin-related illnesses is fuelling the growth of the electric facial cleansing brush market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Industry?

Major players in the Electric Facial Cleansing Brush include:

. Panasonic Corporation

. L'Oreal S.A.

. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

. Shiseido Company Limited

. Mary Kay Inc.

. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

. Conair Corporation

. Braun GmbH

. HoMedics LLC

. Clarisonic Mia Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market In The Globe?

In a bid to enhance user convenience and portability, top enterprises involved in the electric facial cleansing brush market are innovating and developing devices such as mini electric facial brushes. These compact-sized devices employ rotating or vibrating bristles for profound exfoliation and facial cleansing, resulting in more radiant skin. In particular, November 2022 saw Foreo, a beauty tech firm based in Sweden, unveil the compact Luna Play facial cleansing brush. This amazing product, featuring noteworthy sustainable material content, provides the same cutting-edge T-Sonic pulsations and anti-aging benefits as the original Luna. What's more, it is compact, making it travel-friendly, pre-charged for 100 uses, and includes an upgraded motor, softer silicone touchpoints, and is waterproof-ideal for use in the shower or bath. It's an excellent starter device for individuals looking to experience Foreo's superior skincare technology.

What Segments Are Covered In The Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market Report?

The electric facial cleansing brushmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Brush Type: Bristle Brush, Silicone Brush

2) By Price Range: Economy, Mid- Range, Premium

3) By Technology: Sonic, Rotating

4) By Distribution Channel: Wholesalers Or Distributor, Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Multi-Brand Stores, Independent Electronic Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Commercial, Household

Subsegments:

1) By Bristle Brush: Soft Bristle Brush, Medium Bristle Brush, Hard Bristle Brush

2) By Silicone Brush: Soft Silicone Brush, Firm Silicone Brush

View the full electric facial cleansing brush market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for electric facial cleansing brushes. It is anticipated to continue its growth in the forecasted period. The report on this industry encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Spa Global Market Report 2025



Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2025



Aromatherapy Diffusers Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: