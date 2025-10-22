CWI Thanks West Indies Legends For Supporting“Mission India” Corporate Engagement Tour

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)- Cricket West Indies (CWI) has expressed its deepest gratitude to West Indies legends Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Richie Richardson and Brian Lara, for their outstanding support and selfless contribution to CWI's recent“Mission India” Corporate Engagement Tour.

The initiative, which took a delegation including CEO, Chris Dehring and chief commercial officer, Rupert Hunter to Mumbai and Delhi during the Men in Maroon's recent test tour of India, focused on establishing new relationships for securing sponsorship and broadcast opportunities for West Indies cricket in that critical market.

Throughout the tour, the three icons devoted their time and energy to a packed schedule of meetings, luncheons, and dinners with potential sponsors, corporate partners, and broadcast media executives. Their presence generated tremendous enthusiasm, helping to reignite global interest in the West Indies brand.

CWI CEO Chris Dehring expressed his gratitude, saying:

“We owe an enormous debt of thanks to Sir Viv, Sir Richie and Brian for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment. Everywhere we went we were received like royalty because of their presence, a powerful reminder of the legacy they built and the deep respect that West Indies cricket still commands. Their willingness to give of themselves so freely speaks volumes about their love and passion for West Indies cricket.”

A highlight of the tour was a special golf day featuring the legends, which brought together key stakeholders, including West Indies' players and team management, in a relaxed and engaging setting. The well-attended event underscored the continued global admiration for the former greats and the unique appeal of West Indies cricket.

“The Mission India tour reaffirmed the immense power of our cricketing heritage,” added Dehring.

“These legends not only opened doors to major global corporations but met and spoke with the team and coaching staff prior to the second Test in Delhi, imparting their wisdom and inspiration. It was a unique privilege to bear witness to the impact and influence West Indies cricket and our legends still have on every level of society.”

CWI extends its deepest appreciation to the three icons for once again serving the game and region with distinction, helping to chart a stronger and more sustainable future for West Indies cricket.

The post CWI Thanks West Indies Legends for Supporting“Mission India” Corporate Engagement Tour appeared first on Caribbean News Global.