Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 3Rd Quarter Results
|Oak Valley Bancorp
|Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|Selected Quarterly Operating Data:
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|($ in thousands, except per share)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net interest income
|$
|19,197
|$
|18,154
|$
|17,807
|$
|17,846
|$
|17,655
|(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
|(60
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(1,620
|)
|Non-interest income
|1,973
|1,703
|1,613
|1,430
|1,846
|Non-interest expense
|12,700
|12,688
|12,624
|11,548
|11,324
|Net income before income taxes
|8,530
|7,169
|6,796
|7,728
|9,797
|Provision for income taxes
|1,837
|1,581
|1,499
|1,720
|2,473
|Net income
|$
|6,693
|$
|5,588
|$
|5,297
|$
|6,008
|$
|7,324
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.89
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.89
|Dividends paid per common share
|$
|0.300
|$
|-
|$
|0.300
|$
|-
|$
|0.225
|Return on average common equity
|14.30%
|12.21%
|11.58%
|12.86%
|16.54%
|Return on average assets
|1.35%
|1.18%
|1.13%
|1.25%
|1.56%
|Net interest margin (1)
|4.16%
|4.11%
|4.09%
|4.00%
|4.04%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|58.27%
|61.95%
|63.00%
|58.09%
|56.35%
|Capital - Period End
|Book value per common share
|$
|23.63
|$
|22.17
|$
|21.89
|$
|21.95
|$
|22.18
|Credit Quality - Period End
|Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Credit loss reserve / gross loans
|1.03%
|1.03%
|1.05%
|1.04%
|1.07%
|Balance Sheet - Period End (in thousands)
|Total assets
|$
|1,995,416
|$
|1,920,909
|$
|1,924,365
|$
|1,900,604
|$
|1,900,455
|Gross loans
|1,112,829
|1,109,856
|1,090,953
|1,106,535
|1,075,138
|Nonperforming assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Allowance for credit losses
|11,420
|11,430
|11,448
|11,460
|11,479
|Deposits
|1,774,882
|1,711,241
|1,713,592
|1,695,690
|1,690,301
|Common equity
|198,280
|185,805
|183,520
|183,436
|185,393
|Balance Sheet - Average (in thousands)
|Average assets
|$
|1,961,374
|$
|1,903,741
|$
|1,903,585
|$
|1,909,691
|$
|1,863,983
|Average earning assets
|1,876,588
|1,818,430
|1,814,338
|1,819,649
|1,780,056
|Average equity
|185,638
|183,612
|185,592
|185,345
|175,693
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-time equivalent staff
|237
|231
|225
|223
|222
|Number of banking offices
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Common Shares outstanding
|Period end
|8,390,621
|8,382,062
|8,382,062
|8,357,211
|8,358,711
|Period average - basic
|8,246,666
|8,245,147
|8,231,844
|8,224,504
|8,221,475
|Period average - diluted
|8,299,039
|8,285,299
|8,278,301
|8,278,427
|8,263,790
|Market Ratios
|Stock Price
|$
|28.17
|$
|27.24
|$
|24.96
|$
|29.25
|$
|26.57
|Price/Earnings
|8.75
|10.02
|9.56
|10.09
|7.52
|Price/Book
|1.19
|1.23
|1.14
|1.33
|1.20
|(1)
|This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. The resulting adjustment to net
|interest income is $501 thousand, $498 thousand, $497 thousand, $484 thousand and $473 thousand for the three-months ended
|September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and a federal/state combined
|tax rate of 29.56%. The resulting adjustment to pre-tax income is $626 thousand, $624 thousand, $618 thousand, $604 thousand, and $594 thousand
|for the three-months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|Profitability
| NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|($ in thousands, except per share)
|2025
|2024
|Net interest income
|$
|55,158
|$
|52,188
|(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
|(60
|)
|(1,620
|)
|Non-interest income
|5,289
|5,125
|Non-interest expense
|38,012
|34,469
|Net income before income taxes
|22,495
|24,464
|Provision for income taxes
|4,917
|5,524
|Net income
|$
|17,578
|$
|18,940
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|2.13
|$
|2.30
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|2.12
|$
|2.30
|Dividends paid per share
|$
|0.600
|$
|0.450
|Return on average equity
|12.71%
|14.90%
|Return on average assets
|1.22%
|1.38%
|Net interest margin (3)
|4.12%
|4.08%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|61.00%
|58.24%
|Capital - Period End
|Book value per share
|$
|23.63
|$
|22.18
|Credit Quality - Period End
|Nonperforming assets/ total assets
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Credit loss reserve/ gross loans
|1.03%
|1.07%
|Balance Sheet - Period End (in thousands)
|Total assets
|$
|1,995,416
|$
|1,900,455
|Gross loans
|1,112,829
|1,075,138
|Nonperforming assets
|-
|-
|Allowance for credit losses
|11,420
|11,479
|Deposits
|1,774,882
|1,690,301
|Stockholders' equity
|198,280
|185,393
|Balance Sheet - Average (in thousands)
|Average assets
|$
|1,923,112
|$
|1,834,386
|Average earning assets
|1,836,679
|1,754,046
|Average equity
|184,947
|169,302
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-time equivalent staff
|237
|222
|Number of banking offices
|18
|18
|Common Shares outstanding
|Period end
|8,390,621
|8,358,711
|Period average - basic
|8,241,273
|8,216,947
|Period average - diluted
|8,287,622
|8,252,286
|Market Ratios
|Stock Price
|$
|28.17
|$
|26.57
|Price/Earnings
|9.88
|8.65
|Price/Book
|1.19
|1.20
|(3)
|This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. The resulting adjustment to net
|interest income is $1.496 million and $1.552 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(4)
|This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and a federal/state combined
|tax rate of 29.56%. The resulting adjustment to pre-tax income is $1.868 million and $1.873 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025
|and 2024, respectively.
|Contact:
|Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
|Phone:
| (209) 848-2265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment