Dr. Leo August Kronert: A Life Of Faith, Imagination, And The Power Of Storytelling

For Dr. Leo August Kronert, storytelling began at the tender age of seven - with a pencil, a vivid imagination, and the joyful chaos of The Little Rascals flickering on a TV screen. He didn't just watch the show; he became part of it, crafting tales that brought those mischievous kids to life on the page, even giving himself the role of Alfalfa. Those early stories may have been lost in a move, but the spark that created them never went out.

Years later, during his senior year of college, Leo found himself writing again. His story One Person Individually Wrapped delved into what it means to reach Heaven - a topic that fascinated him long before faith would anchor his life.“I wasn't yet a Christian,” he recalls,“but I was searching.” The tale explored reincarnation, recovery from a spinal cord injury, and the idea of multiple lifetimes - a mix of curiosity, philosophy, and what he now humorously calls“knucklehead ideas.” Still, it marked the beginning of something much bigger: a lifelong exploration of the human spirit.

Over the decades, Leo's journey has taken him through many seasons and callings. He spent 34 years as a teacher, earned a degree in Chiropractic, and later served as a preacher for 17 years. Each chapter added depth to his understanding of life, love, and faith - experiences that would eventually find their way into his novels.

After his divorce in 2006, Leo returned to fiction writing with renewed conviction. His first novel of this period, Mental Cruelty, was both cathartic and creative - the beginning of a new chapter as a full-fledged author. Since then, he has written a wide range of novels, exploring subjects such as divorce, public education, relationships, chiropractic practice, childhood nostalgia, and, above all, Christian faith.

A pivotal turning point came on January 13, 1985, when Leo became a born-again Christian. That decision transformed his life - and his writing.“Everything I do now comes from faith,” he says.“I want my books to reflect hope, redemption, and the grace of God.”

His bibliography includes:

Growing Up in Springfield, New JerseyHomesick for Springfield, New JerseyThe Billion Dollar Health LieDon't Blame the MessengerBenjamin Rudolph LifeThe Divorce GroupThe ReceivershipMental CrueltySoulmates







Most of these works - except The Receivership and the Springfield, New Jersey series - are deeply rooted in Christian values and the transformative power of belief. Through his writing, Dr. Kronert hopes to reach readers who are searching for light amid life's chaos, offering stories that blend realism with redemption.

“Through storytelling,” he says,“I want to show that faith isn't about perfection - it's about persistence, forgiveness, and learning to see God's hand in everything.”

Whether reflecting on the past, examining the heartache of human relationships, or celebrating the miracle of grace, Leo's writing reminds us that every story has a divine thread running through it.

Readers can explore his full collection of novels - each one a window into his faith and philosophy - on Amazon, and learn more about his life, ministry, and work at his official website: Author Dr. Leo August Kronert.

Dr. Leo August Kronert continues to write with the same curiosity that began at age seven - but now, his words are illuminated by faith, wisdom, and the enduring belief that every story, no matter how broken, can lead us home.