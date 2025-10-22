World Record Certification Released: Tongren City, Qinghai Province, China, Is Awarded The Title Of“World's Largest Thangka Art Capital”

MENAFN - GetNews) World Record Certification Limited (WRCA), UK Headquarters, formally announced that Tongren City, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, China, has officially been awarded the World Record certification of "World's Largest Thangka Art Capital" in recognition of its profound heritage and large-scale development achievements in Regong Thangka art.

This certification, which underwent on-site inspections, data verification, and expert review by the global audit team of WRCA, officially took effect on August 21, 2025. It was formally released to the world by WRCA UK Headquarters on October 21, 2025, marking that this art center, which carries the treasure of China's intangible cultural heritage, has gained authoritative recognition globally.







Core certification criteria: Meeting standards in both scale and system

According to the WRCA certification report, Tongren City has reached world-class standards in key dimensions such as the inheritance scale of Thangka art and the construction of industrial ecology:

1. The scale of practitioners ranks first globally: The city has 24,104 Thangka-related practitioners, including over 15,000 artisans and professional painters at various levels of "Arts and Crafts Master", forming a cultural ecology where "every household has a studio and everyone is a painter".

2. Cluster development of creative institutions: It boasts 25 large-scale professional painting academies, more than 300 characteristic creative workshops, and 100 intangible cultural heritage inheritance centers, establishing a complete industrial chain covering talent cultivation, artistic creation, and market operation.







3. The inheritance system features both depth and breadth: Inheritance models include diverse forms such as master-apprentice teaching, academic education, and rural revitalization creation bases. It has broken the traditional restriction of "passing down only to males, not females" and attracted Han Chinese and international apprentices to participate, achieving dynamic inheritance and innovation.

James, Global Certification Director of WRCA, stated: "The approval of Tongren City's certification this time is a high recognition of its over 600 years of Regong art inheritance. This place is not only a gathering hub for Thangka craftsmanship, but also has built a one-of-a-kind intangible cultural heritage (ICH) industrialization ecosystem in the world, providing a 'Chinese model' for the protection of world cultural heritage."

A Cultural Treasure: From the Plateau Valleys to the World Stage

Tongren, known as "Regong" in Tibetan, which means "the golden valley where dreams come true", is the birthplace of "Regong Art"-a UNESCO-listed intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Its Thangka art integrates Han Chinese, Indian Buddhist artistic elements and local folk characteristics, and is renowned for its use of pure natural mineral pigments, exquisite brushwork, and long-lasting colors. From the temple murals of the Ming Dynasty to the collections of the Qing Dynasty court, and from traditional religious themes to modern landscape and figure creations, Regong Thangka has always maintained its artistic vitality.

Today, this ancient craftsmanship is embracing a new lease of life through innovative approaches: Tongren City has taken the lead in formulating the Qinghai Provincial Local Standards for Regong Thangka, implemented QR code-based identity tracing and blockchain anti-counterfeiting technologies, and developed over 50 types of derivative products such as miniature Thangkas and cultural and creative pendants. Through international exhibitions like "Regong Art: Symbiosis of All Things" and exhibitions at the Beijing Rongbaozhai Art Base, it has promoted the upgrading of Thangkas from "handicrafts" to "high-end artworks," which are now sold to more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

Industrial Empowerment: A Win-Win for Cultural Inheritance and Development

Certification data shows that the Thangka industry has become an economic pillar and a people's livelihood project in Tongren City: In 2024, the income from cultural and tourism industries reached 2.08 billion yuan, with tourist arrivals exceeding 3.18 million; through the "intangible cultural heritage + rural revitalization" model, painting academies and workshops have provided stable employment for local residents. The monthly income of painters generally exceeds 6,000 yuan, and low-income groups as well as orphans and disabled people have increased their income and achieved prosperity by learning the craft.

Tongren City stated that it will take this certification as an opportunity to deepen the dual drive of cultural inheritance and industrial innovation, promote digital archiving of Thangka art and international exchanges and cooperation, and build an international cultural highland integrating artistic creation, tourism experience and academic research, making Regong Thangka a bridge for mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.







About WRCA

World Record Certification Limited (WRCA), headquarters in London, UK, is a globally authoritative world record certification body. It is committed to discovering unique achievements in global cultural, natural, technological and other fields, and promoting the dissemination and exchange of the diversity of human civilizations. This certification marks the first time that WRCA has conducted a large-scale certification in the field of Thangka art, providing important support for the international dissemination of China's intangible cultural heritage.