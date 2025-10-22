Pure Parima Announces Its Largest Restock Ever: Yalda & Ariane Collections Return In Every Color & Size

Lumberton, New Jersey - Pure Parima, the award winning Egyptian cotton bedding brand, is thrilled to announce the largest restock in company history featuring the coveted Yalda and Ariane collections now available again in every color and size. Celebrated for their luxurious feel, timeless aesthetic and unmatched craftsmanship, these collections have been customer favorites since their debut. Made from 100% certified Egyptian cotton, Yalda and Ariane exemplify Pure Parima's commitment to authenticity, purity and enduring quality.

“We have been overwhelmed by the excitement and loyalty of our customers,” said Parima Ijaz, Founder of Pure Parima.“Yalda and Ariane have come to define what true Egyptian cotton bedding should be - elegant and designed to last. This restock is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has made these collections so iconic.”

After months of anticipation, customers can once again experience these beloved collections in all their signature hues. Buy now while supplies last, as these iconic collections are expected to sell out quickly once again.

The Yalda Collection

Pure Parima's Yalda Collection stands as the brand's #1 best-seller, celebrated for its silky-soft sateen weave and 100% certified Egyptian cotton sourced directly from the Nile River Valley. The Yalda sheet set features a classic double-hem stitch detail and a smooth, luminous finish that delivers both comfort and elegance. Customers love its perfect blend of luxury hotel quality and everyday durability, making it the go-to choice for those who crave a five-star sleep experience at home.

The Ariane Collection

The Ariane Collection offers the same premium quality Pure Parima is known for but with an elevated embroidered border that adds a refined, decorative touch to any bedroom aesthetic. Its sateen weave provides an ultra-soft, buttery texture that grows even smoother with every wash. Perfect for those seeking luxury with a designer edge, Ariane is a favorite among Pure Parima loyalists for its sophisticated style and exceptional comfort.

Back and Better Than Ever

Both collections are now available at in all sizes and colors. From serene neutrals to rich, statement hues, customers can once again complete their dream bedding sets with matching pillowcases and accessories.

This restock represents Pure Parima's ongoing commitment of a Legacy of craftsmanship meeting the luxury of self care. Shop now and experience why Yalda and Ariane continue to set the standard for luxury bedding.

About Pure Parima

Pure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As an industry leader in premium home goods, Pure Parima is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.