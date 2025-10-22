Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Major U.S. Stock Indexes Fall As West Texas Crude Rises


2025-10-22 07:11:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Oct. 22 (Petra) U.S. stock markets declined Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose to $59.26 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 334 points, closing at 46,590 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index dropped 213 points to 22,740 points.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index decreased by approximately 36 points, ending at 6,699 points.

MENAFN22102025000117011021ID1110234954

