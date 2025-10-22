Kyslytsya Mocks Russia's Initiative To Discuss UN's Future In Security Council Amid Kremlin's War Crimes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyslytsya wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"'The United Nations: Looking into the Future' is the title of the UN Security Council meeting convened by Putin's bloody criminal regime in New York on October 24, the day the UN Charter came into force eighty years ago. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to send a video message to the participants of this spectacle," Kyslytsya wrote.

The diplomat attached a video showing the rescue of children during a Russian strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv.

He also posted the footage on X (formerly Twitter), noting that these were "the latest war crimes from the occupant of the Soviet permanent seat in the Security Council and the President of the Council for the month of October."

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, October 21, Russian forces attacke Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district with three Shahed drones. One of them hit a private educational center building where about 50 children were present. During the air raid alert, the children were taken to a shelter and later evacuated by rescuers