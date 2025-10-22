United States Prepares To Announce Significant Strengthening Of Sanctions Against Russia Bessent

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this to journalists on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports, citing Bloomberg.

"We are going to either announce, after the close this afternoon or first thing tomorrow morning, a substantial pickup in Russia sanctions," Bessent said.

At the same time, he did not specify what exactly the new measures against the Russian Federation would include. His statement came after the White House abandoned plans for a Trump-Putin meeting that was expected to take place in the coming weeks in Hungary.

As reported by Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. The main topics of their discussions are expected to include NATO's response to Russia's war in Europe, strengthening deterrence against the Russian Federation, and continued support for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine