How To Ensure Youth, Parents, Educators And Tech Companies Are On The Same Page On AI

MENAFN - The Conversation) Artificial intelligence is now part of everyday life. It's in our phones, schools and homes. For young people, AI shapes how they learn, connect and express themselves. But it also raises real concerns about privacy, fairness and control.

AI systems often promise personalization and convenience. But behind the scenes, they collect vast amounts of personal data, make predictions and influence behaviour, without clear rules or consent.

This is especially troubling for youth, who are often left out of conversations about how AI systems are built and governed.

The author's guide on how to protect youth privacy in an AI world.

Concerns about privacy

My research team conducted national research and heard from youth aged 16 to 19 who use AI daily – on social media, in classrooms and in online games.

They told us they want the benefits of AI, but not at the cost of their privacy. While they value tailored content and smart recommendations, they feel uneasy about what happens to their data.

Many expressed concern about who owns their information, how it is used and whether they can ever take it back. They are frustrated by long privacy policies, hidden settings and the sense that you need to be a tech expert just to protect yourself.

As one participant said:

Uncomfortable sharing their data

Young people were the most uncomfortable group when it came to sharing personal data with AI. Even when they got something in return, like convenience or customization, they didn't trust what would happen next. Many worried about being watched, tracked or categorized in ways they can't see.

This goes beyond technical risks. It's about how it feels to be constantly analyzed and predicted by systems you can't question or understand.

AI doesn't just collect data, it draws conclusions, shapes online experiences, and influences choices. That can feel like manipulation.

Parents and teachers are concerned

Adults (educators and parents) in our study shared similar concerns. They want better safeguards and stronger rules.

But many admitted they struggle to keep up with how fast AI is moving. They often don't feel confident helping youth make smart choices about data and privacy.

Some saw this as a gap in digital education. Others pointed to the need for plain-language explanations and more transparency from the tech companies that build and deploy AI systems.

Parents and educators struggle with the pace of AI developments. (Getty Images/Unsplash)

Professionals focus on tools, not people

The study found AI professionals approach these challenges differently. They think about privacy in technical terms such as encryption, data minimization and compliance.

While these are important, they don't always align with what youth and educators care about: trust, control and the right to understand what's going on.

Companies often see privacy as a trade-off for innovation. They value efficiency and performance and tend to trust technical solutions over user input. That can leave out key concerns from the people most affected, especially young users.

Power and control lie elsewhere

AI professionals, parents and educators influence how AI is used. But the biggest decisions happen elsewhere. Powerful tech companies design most digital platforms and decide what data is collected, how systems work and what choices users see.

Even when professional push for safer practices, they work within systems they did not build. Weak privacy laws and limited enforcement mean that control over data and design stays with a few companies.

This makes transparency and holding platforms accountable even more difficult.

Tech companies hold all the control when it comes to AI. (AP Photo)

What's missing? A shared understanding

Right now, youth, parents, educators and tech companies are not on the same page. Young people want control, parents want protection and professionals want scalability.

These goals often clash, and without a shared vision, privacy rules are inconsistent, hard to enforce or simply ignored.

Our research shows that ethical AI governance can't be solved by one group alone. We need to bring youth, families, educators and experts together to shape the future of AI.

The PEA-AI model

To guide this process, we developed a framework called PEA-AI: Privacy–Ethics Alignment in Artificial Intelligence. It helps identify where values collide and how to move forward. The model highlights four key tensions:

1. Control versus trust: Youth want autonomy. Developers want reliability. We need systems that support both.

2. Transparency versus perception: What counts as“clear” to experts often feels confusing to users.

3. Parental oversight versus youth voice: Policies must balance protection with respect for youth agency.

4. Education versus awareness gaps: We can't expect youth to make informed choices without better tools and support.

A conceptual diagram shows how key stakeholders such as youth, parents and AI professionals shape five key constructs that influence ethical AI development. (Ajay Shrestha/OPC Project)

What can be done?

Our research points to six practical steps:

1. Simplify consent. Use short, visual, plain-language forms. Let youth update settings regularly.

2. Design for privacy. Minimize data collection. Make dashboards that show users what's being stored.

3. Explain the systems. Provide clear, non-technical explanations of how AI works, especially when used in schools.

4. Hold systems accountable. Run audits, allow feedback and create ways for users to report harm.

5. Teach privacy. Bring AI literacy into classrooms. Train teachers and involve parents.

6. Share power. Include youth in tech policy decisions. Build systems with them, not just for them.

AI can be a powerful tool for learning and connection, but it must be built with care. Right now, our research suggests young people don't feel in control of how AI sees them, uses their data or shapes their world.

Ethical AI starts with listening. If we want digital systems to be fair, safe and trusted, we must give youth a seat at the table and treat their voices as essential, not optional.