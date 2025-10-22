Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Provides Update On The Presence Of Critical Minerals

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) has submitted some core samples from the drilling done on the Morrison Project for analysis to confirm the presence of Critical Minerals.

Results of previous analysis of samples confirmed the presence of 2 Critical Minerals--Copper and Molybdenum. Gold and Silver were also confirmed as present in the orebody.

Results of the current analysis indicated the existence of 9 other elements that are on the Critical Minerals List published by the Government of Canada. The elements detected are Cobalt, Chromium, Gallium, Lithium, Manganese, Nickel, Scandium, Vanadium and Zinc.

Also present were Barium and 2 rare earth elements, Neodymium and Praseodymium.

It must be understood that the needed work has not been done to determine if these elements are present in a commercially recoverable form. It is not possible at this time to indicate whether the presence of these elements adds significant value to the orebody.

