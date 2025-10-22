Dinero Ventures Announces Closing Of Private Placement Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) -(TSXV: DNO)is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing, as detailed in the Company's news release dated October 9, 2025.

The Company has issued:



1,250,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $125,000; and 500,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $50,000.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The private placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Dinero Ventures Ltd.

Dinero Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is committed to building shareholder value through disciplined exploration, responsible development, and strategic project generation.

