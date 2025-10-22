Magna Mining Announces Q3 Production Results
|
|Q3 2025
|Short Tons Shipped
|75,173
| Copper Grade (%)
(contained)
|1.52%
| Nickel Grade (%)
(contained)
|0.21%
| Platinum
(grams per tonne, g/t)
(contained)
|0.42
| Palladium (g/t)
(contained)
|0.53
| Gold (g/t)
(contained)
|0.22
| Silver (g/t)
(contained)
|10.78
1Grades for ore shipped during Q3 are preliminary in nature and subject to change upon final settlement with Vale's Clarabelle mill.
Qualified Person
The scientific or technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.
About Magna Mining Inc.
Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.
Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.
Additional corporate and project information is available at and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at .
For further information, please contact:
Jason Jessup - Chief Executive Officer
or
Paul Fowler, CFA - Executive Vice President
705-482-9667
Email: ...
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "might", "potential", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "could", "should", "would", "will", "continue", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "prospective", "significant" or other similar words or phrases or variations thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, economic, technical and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the failure of additional drilling to support assumptions, expectations or estimates of potential mineralization, metal tonnes or grade, the failure of additional drilling to support additional expansion or delineation of estimated resources, the failure of additional drilling to support production planning, the failure to meet production, cost or development expectations, forecasts or guidance, the lack of availability of drill rigs to implement exploration or other programs or the failure to proceed as quickly as planned with additional exploration or other drilling, continued delays for assay results, the failure to bring the Levack and Crean Hill mines back into production, and other risks disclosed in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis, available on the SEDAR+ website (at: ). Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties, contingencies and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, there can be no certainty or assurance that the Company has accurately or adequately captured, accounted for or disclosed all such risks, uncertainties, contingencies or factors. Readers should place no reliance on forward-looking statements as actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Resource exploration and development, and mining operations, are highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge will not eliminate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
