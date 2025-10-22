Storagevault Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results And Increases Dividend
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Change
|Change
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|Storage revenue and related services
|$
|88,007,701
|$
|78,477,526
|$
|9,530,175
|12.1
|%
|$
|246,807,867
|$
|223,035,678
|$
|23,772,189
|10.7
|%
|Management fees
|512,685
|484,377
|28,308
|5.8
|%
|1,504,770
|1,428,792
|75,978
|5.3
|%
|88,520,386
|78,961,903
|9,558,483
|12.1
|%
|248,312,637
|224,464,470
|23,848,167
|10.6
|%
|Operating costs
|28,343,102
|24,885,313
|3,457,789
|13.9
|%
|85,257,833
|76,219,131
|9,038,702
|11.9
|%
|Net operating income1
|60,177,284
|54,076,590
|6,100,694
|11.3
|%
|163,054,804
|148,245,339
|14,809,465
|10.0
|%
|Less:
|Acquisition and integration costs
|1,907,051
|2,135,152
|(228,101
|)
|-10.7
|%
|6,121,351
|6,244,431
|(123,080
|)
|-2.0
|%
|Selling, general and administrative
|6,655,722
|6,247,389
|408,333
|6.5
|%
|19,091,699
|18,226,892
|864,807
|4.7
|%
|Interest
|26,940,541
|22,562,498
|4,378,043
|19.4
|%
|77,476,156
|65,847,025
|11,629,131
|17.7
|%
|Stock based compensation
|83,959
|230,447
|(146,488
|)
|-63.6
|%
|251,877
|695,158
|(443,281
|)
|-63.8
|%
|Realized (gain) loss on real estate
|(15,705,784
|)
|1,319,112
|(17,024,896
|)
|-1290.6
|%
|(15,696,568
|)
|3,932,716
|(19,629,284
|)
|-499.1
|%
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments
|(8,902,167
|)
|1,604,100
|(10,506,267
|)
|-655.0
|%
|(7,924,664
|)
|2,114,917
|(10,039,581
|)
|-474.7
|%
|Interest accretion on convertible debentures
|1,174,204
|1,135,916
|38,288
|3.4
|%
|3,440,471
|3,339,943
|100,528
|3.0
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|29,517,048
|27,404,913
|2,112,135
|7.7
|%
|83,452,242
|76,441,660
|7,010,582
|9.2
|%
|41,670,574
|62,639,527
|(20,968,953
|)
|-33.5
|%
|166,212,564
|176,842,742
|(10,630,178
|)
|-6.0
|%
|Net income (loss) before tax
|18,506,710
|(8,562,937
|)
|27,069,647
|316.1
|%
|(3,157,760
|)
|(28,597,403
|)
|25,439,643
|89.0
|%
|Deferred tax (expense) recovery
|1,985,682
|1,589,724
|395,958
|24.9
|%
|6,115,519
|4,977,757
|1,137,762
|22.9
|%
|Net income (loss) after tax
|$
|20,492,392
|$
|(6,973,213
|)
|$
|27,465,605
|393.9
|%
|$
|2,957,759
|$
|(23,619,646
|)
|$
|26,577,405
|112.5
|%
| 1 Non-IFRS Measure.
The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss), and Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations:
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30
|Nine Months Ended September 30
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Net income (loss)
|$
|20,492,392
|$
|(6,973,213
|)
|$
|27,465,605
|393.9
|%
|$
|2,957,759
|$
|(23,619,646
|)
|$
|26,577,405
|112.5
|%
|Adjustments:
|Stock based compensation
|83,959
|230,447
|(146,488
|)
|-63.6
|%
|251,877
|695,158
|(443,281
|)
|-63.8
|%
|Interest accretion on convertible debentures
|1,174,204
|1,135,916
|38,288
|3.4
|%
|3,440,471
|3,339,943
|100,528
|3.0
|%
|Realized (gain) loss on real estate
|(15,705,784
|)
|1,319,112
|(17,024,896
|)
|-1290.6
|%
|(15,696,568
|)
|3,932,716
|(19,629,284
|)
|-499.1
|%
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments
|(8,902,167
|)
|1,604,100
|(10,506,267
|)
|-655.0
|%
|(7,924,664
|)
|2,114,917
|(10,039,581
|)
|-474.7
|%
|Deferred tax expense (recovery)
|(1,985,682
|)
|(1,589,724
|)
|(395,958
|)
|24.9
|%
|(6,115,519
|)
|(4,977,757
|)
|(1,137,762
|)
|22.9
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|29,517,048
|27,404,913
|2,112,135
|7.7
|%
|83,452,242
|76,441,660
|7,010,582
|9.2
|%
|4,181,578
|30,104,764
|(25,923,186
|)
|-86.1
|%
|57,407,839
|81,546,637
|(24,138,798
|)
|-29.6
|%
|FFO1
|$
|24,673,970
|$
|23,131,551
|$
|1,542,419
|6.7
|%
|$
|60,365,598
|$
|57,926,991
|$
|2,438,607
|4.2
|%
|Adjustments:
|Acquisition and integration costs
|1,907,051
|2,135,152
|(228,101
|)
|-10.7
|%
|6,121,351
|6,244,431
|(123,080
|)
|-2.0
|%
|AFFO1
|$
|26,581,021
|$
|25,266,703
|$
|1,314,318
|5.2
|%
|$
|66,486,949
|$
|64,171,422
|$
|2,315,527
|3.6
|%
| 1 Non-IFRS Measure.
The following table reconciles Existing Self Storage Revenue, Operating Costs and Net Operating Income:
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30
|Nine Months Ended September 30
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Revenue
|Existing Self Storage1
|$
|71,663,071
|$
|68,009,118
|$
|3,653,953
|5.4
|%
|$
|204,326,354
|$
|195,547,393
|$
|8,778,961
|4.5
|%
|New Self Storage1
|13,440,875
|7,517,868
|5,923,007
|78.8
|%
|35,041,442
|20,101,343
|14,940,099
|74.3
|%
|Total Self Storage
|85,103,946
|75,526,986
|9,576,960
|12.7
|%
|239,367,796
|215,648,736
|23,719,060
|11.0
|%
|Portable Storage
|2,903,755
|2,950,540
|(46,785
|)
|-1.6
|%
|7,440,071
|7,386,942
|53,129
|0.7
|%
|Management Fees
|512,685
|484,377
|28,308
|5.8
|%
|1,504,770
|1,428,792
|75,978
|5.3
|%
|Combined
|88,520,386
|78,961,903
|9,558,483
|12.1
|%
|248,312,637
|224,464,470
|23,848,167
|10.6
|%
|Operating Costs
|Existing Self Storage
|20,211,757
|19,082,646
|1,129,111
|5.9
|%
|63,486,428
|60,654,932
|2,831,496
|4.7
|%
|New Self Storage
|6,315,275
|3,915,780
|2,399,495
|61.3
|%
|16,981,223
|10,639,405
|6,341,818
|59.6
|%
|Total Self Storage
|26,527,032
|22,998,426
|3,528,606
|15.3
|%
|80,467,651
|71,294,337
|9,173,314
|12.9
|%
|Portable Storage
|1,816,070
|1,886,887
|(70,817
|)
|-3.8
|%
|4,790,182
|4,924,794
|(134,612
|)
|-2.7
|%
|Combined
|28,343,102
|24,885,313
|3,457,789
|13.9
|%
|85,257,833
|76,219,131
|9,038,702
|11.9
|%
|Net Operating Income 1
|Existing Self Storage
|51,451,314
|48,926,472
|2,524,842
|5.2
|%
|140,839,926
|134,892,461
|5,947,465
|4.4
|%
|New Self Storage
|7,125,600
|3,602,088
|3,523,512
|97.8
|%
|18,060,219
|9,461,938
|8,598,281
|90.9
|%
|Total Self Storage
|58,576,914
|52,528,560
|6,048,354
|11.5
|%
|158,900,145
|144,354,399
|14,545,746
|10.1
|%
|Portable Storage
|1,087,685
|1,063,653
|24,032
|2.3
|%
|2,649,889
|2,462,148
|187,741
|7.6
|%
|Management Fees
|512,685
|484,377
|28,308
|5.8
|%
|1,504,770
|1,428,792
|75,978
|5.3
|%
|Combined
|$
|60,177,284
|$
|54,076,590
|$
|6,100,694
|11.3
|%
|$
|163,054,804
|$
|148,245,339
|$
|14,809,465
|10.0
|%
| 1 Non-IFRS Measure.
About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault owns and operates 265 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 768 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.
For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:
Tel: 1-877-622-0205
...
Follow us:
Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage
Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics
Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the Corporation's expectations to finish the year with continued strong performance and momentum; the Corporation's expectations to add an incremental annual $7.9 million of NOI within the next 3 years resulting in an equivalent incremental growth of FFO and AFFO; the Corporation's strategy, including, the Corporation being focused on owning and operating storage in the top markets in Canada, and the goal of having multiple stores in the top markets in Canada, with complementary portable storage units and records management storage services; and the Corporation's growth strategy, including a focus on acquisitions, organic growth, expansion of our existing stores and expansion of our portable storage and records management businesses. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the storage business and the economy generally; consumer interest in the Corporation's services and products; competition and StorageVault's competitive advantages; trends in the storage industry, including, increased growth and growth in the portable storage business; the availability of attractive and financially competitive asset acquisitions in the future; the closing of previously announced acquisitions; the revenue and costs from acquisitions and operations conducted in fiscal 2024 being extrapolated to the entire period for 2025 and being consistent with, and reproducible as, costs and revenue in future periods; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of StorageVault's future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and the impact that the imposition of trade tariffs, particularly from the United States, may have on the global economy, and the economy in Canada in particular. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at . Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
The Corporation's expectations to add an incremental annual $7.9 million of NOI within the next 3 years resulting in an equivalent incremental growth of FFO and AFFO, contained in this news release may be considered financial outlooks as defined by applicable securities legislation. Such information and any other financial outlooks have been approved by management of the Corporation as of the date hereof. Such financial outlooks are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the future business of the Corporation. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

