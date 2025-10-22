403
Aromagee Holistic Wellness Celebrates A Fresh Chapter With New Highland, NY Location
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AromaGee Holistic Wellness, a trusted name in massage therapy and pain relief wellness studio in the Hudson Valley, is proud to announce its move to a brand-new location just down the road at 652 Route 299, Suite 101, Highland, NY 12528. This relocation marks a milestone in AromaGee's growth, offering an upgraded interior and refreshed atmosphere while continuing to provide the same dedicated care that clients across Ulster, Dutchess, and Orange counties have come to rely on.
The new space enhances the client experience with improved interiors designed to create a calming and restorative environment. Clients will find the same skilled therapists and signature services they love, now in a location that offers easier parking, a modernized setting, and a renewed energy that reflects AromaGee's ten-year commitment to holistic health.
Expanded Focus on Craniosacral Therapy for Pain Relief
In addition to lymphatic drainage, medical massage, and post-surgical recovery support, AromaGee is highlighting Craniosacral Therapy (CST), a gentle yet powerful technique that supports the relief of chronic pain, trauma recovery, and nervous system balance.
According to the International Association of Healthcare Educators (IAHE), Craniosacral Therapy works by relieving tension in the craniosacral system, improving the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, and enhancing the body's ability to self-regulate and heal. Clients may find relief from conditions such as migraines, TMJ, fibromyalgia, neck and back pain, and stress-related disorders. AromaGee's certified therapists bring this approach to Highland residents seeking safe, non-invasive options for pain relief and overall wellness.
Commitment to the Hudson Valley Community
Owner Gina and the AromaGee team remain committed to serving clients throughout Highland, New Paltz, Kingston, Gardiner, Saugerties, and the greater Hudson Valley region. With a focus on accessibility, education, and results-driven care, AromaGee continues to build its reputation as a trusted resource for
holistic healing.
As part of the celebration of the new location, AromaGee is offering 10% off all services through November 20, 2025. This limited-time special is designed to thank loyal clients and welcome new visitors to the refreshed space.
About AromaGee Holistic Wellness
For more than a decade, AromaGee Holistic Wellness has specialized in advanced massage techniques, including manual lymphatic drainage, medical massage, prenatal massage, and craniosacral therapy. With a mission to empower clients to heal and thrive naturally, AromaGee continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the Hudson Valley community.
Book your appointment today!
