The Honest Company To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On November 5Th, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review third quarter 2025 financial results at 1:45pm PT/4:45pm ET on the same day. The live webcast can be accessed at . For those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please go to this link: and you will be provided with dial-in details directly to your registered email. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company's website for one year.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit .

