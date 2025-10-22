Arvinas To Present Preclinical Data For ARV-806, A PROTAC KRAS G12D Degrader, At The 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference On Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that preclinical data for ARV-806, a PROTAC KRAS G12D degrader, will be presented at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, Massachusetts.

The presentation details are as follows:

Title: Preclinical Activity of ARV-806, a PROTAC KRAS G12D Degrader

Presentation Type: Poster presentation

Poster Number: B107

Session: Poster Session B

Date: October 24, 2025

Time: 12:30-4pm ET

The full abstract can be accessed via the AACR-NCI-EORTC online program.

About ARV-806

ARV‐806 is a novel, investigational PROTAC degrader designed to selectively target and degrade mutant Kirsten rat sarcoma (KRAS) G12D. KRAS is one of the most frequently mutated human oncogenes and G12D is the most common mutation of the KRAS protein. Therefore, ARV-806 has the potential to address high unmet need in solid tumors, such as pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancer. ARV‐806 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS G12D mutations.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body's natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; and ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: the potential of ARV-806 to selectively target and degrade mutant KRAS G12D. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas' strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“target,”“goal,”“potential,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“look forward,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development for its product candidates, including ARV-806; risks related to Arvinas' expectations regarding the potential clinical benefit of our product candidates, including ARV-806; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related approval timelines; Arvinas' ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; Arvinas' reliance on third parties; whether Arvinas will be able to raise capital when needed; whether Arvinas' cash and cash equivalent resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of Arvinas' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas' current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

