Applied DNA And CEA Industries Boost Corporate Treasuries With BNB Integration



Public companies, including biotech and vape firms, are increasingly acquiring BNB tokens as part of their treasury strategies.

Applied DNA Sciences invested roughly $5.3 million in nearly 5,000 BNB tokens, following a significant private funding round supported by DeFi and traditional investors.

The company intends to deploy proceeds toward a yield-focused treasury with substantial BNB exposure, reflecting a strategic shift toward crypto assets.

Institutional investors, such as China Renaissance, are actively raising significant funds to build BNB treasuries, signaling increased mainstream acceptance. Despite BNB's record-breaking price movements and market cap gains, Binance has faced recent technical issues and criticism following market turbulence.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Recent developments reveal a notable shift among institutional investors and publicly traded companies toward accumulating Binance 's native token, BNB. While BNB's price reached new heights amid institutional interest, Binance's recent market crash has sparked criticism despite its recent resilience. This trend underscores ongoing institutional interest in DeFi and blockchain assets, even amid market volatility, emphasizing BNB's growing importance within the crypto ecosystem.Public Companies Embrace BNB Amid Rising Institutional Interest

While Binance's native token, BNB, has historically been prominent within crypto circles, recent months have seen increased participation from traditional and publicly traded companies. Notably, biotech firm Applied DNA Sciences disclosed a purchase of 4,908 BNB tokens valued at around $5.3 million. The acquisition occurred after a $27 million private investment round backed by both decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional financial (TradFi) investors, marking a significant endorsement from institutional players.

Applied DNA Sciences stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance

The private funding included $15.3 million in cash and stablecoins, alongside $11.7 million in OBNB Trust units, totaling indirect ownership of approximately 10,647 BNB tokens. Shareholder approval is pending for the transfer of BNB-linked warrants.

Applied DNA Sciences plans to leverage the proceeds for a treasury strategy focused on yield generation, with a significant portion tied to BNB holdings, according to CFA Chief Investment Officer Patrick Horsman.

This strategic move by a publicly traded firm echoes a broader trend, with CEA Industries Inc., a Canadian vape company, having acquired 500,000 BNB tokens at an average of $870 each-aiming to own 1% of BNB's total supply by year's end. Such institutional accumulation indicates growing confidence in BNB's long-term potential amidst recent market fluctuations.

Bloomberg reported that China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., an investment bank based in Beijing, is in talks to raise approximately $600 million to establish a digital-asset treasury in the United States dedicated to acquiring BNB, highlighting international interest.

BNB Achieves New Highs Despite Market Concerns

In parallel with rising institutional engagement, BNB's price surged past Ripple 's XRP to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization on Oct. 7. Less than a week later, it hit a new all-time high of $1,370, driven by market optimism and fundamental strength, according to traders and analysts.

However, Binance has faced recent setbacks. Following a crypto market crash on Oct. 12 that liquidated roughly $19 billion across exchanges, Binance endured technical glitches, including the temporary depegging of Ethena 's stablecoin USDe and multiple altcoins crashing to zero due to system errors.

Source: Binance

In response, Binance announced a $400 million relief fund for affected traders and an additional $45 million BNB airdrop specifically targeting memecoin traders who suffered losses during the turbulent period.

At present, BNB trades around $1,080, down approximately 21% from its recent peak, illustrating the ongoing volatility within the crypto markets.

Despite these setbacks, BNB's surge and institutional backing highlight its rising importance within the crypto landscape, even amid regulatory scrutiny and market challenges.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.