Committee Calls On University Leadership To Restore Corporate Governance At Fort Hare

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Mr Tebogo Letsie, has reiterated the committee's condemnation of the burning of infrastructure in a meeting with the University of Fort Hare's Council, management, student representative council (SRC) and other stakeholders, after students set fire to buildings during recent protests at the university's Alice campus.

Mr Letsie said burning of the infrastructure is an outrageous criminality at an institution that should be a shining symbol of reason and an iconic university that is the alma mater of several of South Africa's great leaders. In addition, some of the university's buildings are national heritage sites and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



The committee was visiting the university during an urgent oversight programme yesterday following the protests that caused extensive damage to property.



The committee embarked on an walkabout that focused on the burnt buildings and student residences, among other infrastructure. During that walkabout, committee members saw for themselves the difficult and unsafe conditions in which students live, which have even contributed to the death by suicide of some students.



In its presentation, the university council said the students have four concerns: the controversial extension of the Vice Chancellor's term of office, SRC elections, the safety of students in student residences, and the general safety of students at the university. The committee heard that the council is still considering plans to appoint an independent body to obtain legal advice on the extension of the VC's appointment.



Meanwhile, Fort Hare's management team reported on the damage caused during the protests, which included records lost in the fire, and their recovery plan. This includes plans to stabilise the environment, build trust, restore academic continuity and ensure that a strike of this nature never happens again. In addition, management assured the committee about the continued availability of information due to record digitisation.



During the engagement with the various stakeholders, the committee emphasised that the problems – which included, among other things, not holding SRC elections, the failure of the appointment of an interim SRC, the extension of the VC's appointment beyond the retirement age of 65 – contributed to the strike that then led to the destruction of property.



Mr Letsie said:“Those who destructed property used the strike to commit this horrendous crime and we believe the Minister of Higher Education and Training needs to appoint an independent assesor using section 43 and 44 of the Higher Education Act.”



The committee also emphasised the importance and application of corporate governance in the university and underscored the appalling state of student residences, some of which are a health hazard. Mr Letsie said the university is a centre of learning and thinking; it should always behave in a manner that reflects that.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.