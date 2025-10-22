Jeffrey Epstein's House Of Horrors In NYC Gets Million-Dollar Facelift 'JE' Removed, 'Massage Chamber' Erased: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion, where the disgraced financier abused dozens of women and entertained world leaders, politicians and celebrities, has undergone a massive multi-million-dollar facelift, stripping away its original identity as the 'House of Horrors'. It was also in this mansion that his late victim, Virginia Giuffre, and others endured sexual assault and harassment.

As the mansion undergoes a pricey makeover by its new owner, former Goldman Sachs executive Michael Daffey, details of the renovation have resurfaced the horrors Virginia Giuffre lived through – recounted in her book which was released earlier this year after her death.

According to a report in The New York Post, the infamous massage room – which she called 'The Dungeon' – has been torn down. In her memoir, Giuffre recalled that it is in that room where Jeffrey Epstein frequently raped her from 2000 to 2002. She recalled how it became torturous over time.

The 'massage room' aka 'The Dungeon'

In her book, Virginia Giuffre recalled the details of the 'massage room'. "Black-lacquered cabinetry, bloodred carpets, a huge taxidermied tiger and a custom-made chess set whose pieces were scantily clad women,” she wrote.

She also recalled being forced to sleep beneath a tapestry which showed wild boars feeding on carcasses as terrified children looked on. The room also had an intercom which Jeffrey Epstein used to summon her.

| What led to Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein 'fallout'? US President reveals...

“He'd begun to experiment with whips and restraints and other instruments of torture. In session after session, he would play out various fantasies, with me as the victim. I was gagged, and often hog-tied. Epstein liked to put a black leather, metal-studded collar around my neck that continued down my spine, where it attached to a chain that bound my hands and feet tightly together,” Giuffre wrote.

The renovation

According to the report, the brass“JE” which was highlighted outside the mansion has been removed.

The report mentions that a number of walls that made up the room inside the mansion have been pulled down to open up the space.

It says that the gilded ceilings, light fixtures, shelving, and extravagant molding have been removed from many rooms.

Epstein's bedroom on the third floor of the mansion has not been touched so far.

Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre had for years accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her on multiple occasions when she was under 18 years old and a victim of sexual trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

She wrote that on the day she first met Andrew, Maxwell woke her up and told her it was going to be a special day and that“just like Cinderella” she will meet“a handsome prince."

She said when they met, the prince told her that“my daughters are just a little younger than you." She said Maxwell instructed her to“do for him what you do for Jeffrey," adding:“I knew better than to question her orders.”

She said that Epstein gave her $15,000 soon after for having sex with Andrew.

(With agency inputs)