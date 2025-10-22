Trump Boasts General Motors And Ford Executives Thanked Him For Truck Tariffs - 'Their Stock Has Gone Through The Roof'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said top executives from General Motors and Ford called to thank him for imposing tariffs on medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Mary Barra of General Motors, and Bill Ford of Ford Motor Company, just called to thank me for putting Tariffs on Mid Size and Large Size Trucks. Their Stock has gone through the roof! They told me that, without Tariffs, it would be a very hard, long“slog” for Truck and Car Manufacturers in the United States."

Tariffs framed as national security measure

Trump framed the tariffs as a matter of national security, claiming that without them, the US economy would weaken. He added:“I told them, it's very simple, this is a National Security matter. With the Tariffs, we have a strong and powerful Economy and Country. Without them, we have the exact opposite!”

Trump imposes 25% tariff on imported trucks

Early October, Trump announced that medium- and heavy-duty trucks imported into the United States would face a 25% tariff starting November 1. The move is part of the administration's broader efforts to protect domestic manufacturing and support American jobs in the truck and automotive sectors.

Industry impact

The tariffs are expected to affect a wide range of vehicles, including delivery trucks, garbage trucks, public utility trucks, transit and shuttle buses, school buses, semi-trucks, and other heavy-duty vocational vehicles.

Previous measures

Previously, the US had agreed under trade deals with Japan and the European Union to a 15% tariff on light-duty vehicles. In April, the administration imposed a 25% tariff on all automobile imports, including those from Mexico and Canada, which was later extended to auto parts in May. Producers have also been allowed to deduct the value of US components from tariffs on light-duty vehicles assembled in Canada and Mexico.

