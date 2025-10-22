MENAFN - Pressat) IOC EB takes measures to protect access for all athletes to countries hosting international competitions

During its September meeting, the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Executive Board (EB) expressed its concern about the restriction of access to host countries for athletes, and the boycotting and cancellation of competitions due to political tensions. The EB said in a declaration:“These actions deprive athletes of their right to compete peacefully and prevent the Olympic Movement from showing the power of sport.”

Following the cancellation of visas for Israeli athletes by the Indonesian government for the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, the IOC EB met remotely this week and discussed both this specific situation and the recurrent global issue regarding athletes' access to international competitions. It again highlighted the IOC's principled position: all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to take part in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination by the host country, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality that govern the Olympic Movement.

In order to avoid similar situations in the future, the IOC EB decided the following:



To end any form of dialogue with the NOC of Indonesia about hosting future editions of the Olympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, Olympic events or conferences until such time as the Indonesian government provides the IOC with adequate guarantees that it will allow access to the country for all participants, regardless of nationality, to attend.

To recommend to all International Federations not to host any international sports events or meetings in Indonesia until such time as the Indonesian government provides adequate guarantees to the International Federations that it will allow access to the country for all participants, regardless of nationality, to attend.

To adapt the Qualification Principles for the Olympic Games, requesting that the International Federations include guarantees on access to the respective country for all athletes in their hosting agreements for any Olympic qualification competition around the world. To request the NOC of Indonesia and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to come to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne to discuss the situation that occurred ahead of the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

The IOC EB took the opportunity to remind all Olympic Movement stakeholders of the importance of free and unfettered access to the respective country for all participants to attend international competitions without restrictions.