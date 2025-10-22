403
Omnicom PR Agencies Down 7.5% In Q3
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Omnicom PR revenue fell 7.5% in the third quarter of 2025, the third consecutive quarterly decline in a year marked by economic and political unknowns.
Omnicom PR Group - which includes FleishmanHillard, Ketchum and Porter Novelli - once again was outperformed by most of the holding company's other disciplines including media & advertising (+9.1%), execution & support (+2%) and precision marketing (+0.8%) as well as healthcare, which also experienced a decline (-1.9%), OPRG performed better than branding % retail commerce (-16.9%) and experiential (17.7%).
Organic growth by discipline in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was as follows: 9.1% for Media & Advertising, 2.0% for Execution & Support, and 0.8% for Precision Marketing, partially offset by declines of 1.9% for Healthcare, 7.5% for Public Relations, 17.7% for Experiential and 16.9% for Branding & Retail Commerce.
Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 increased $154.5 million, or 4.0%, to $4,037.1 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. Worldwide revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was led by an increase in organic revenue of $102.4 million, or 2.6%. Acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue, was not significant. The impact of foreign currency translation increased revenue by $52.4 million, or 1.4%.
Organic growth by region in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was as follows: 4.6% for the United States, 27.3% for Latin America, 3.7% for the United Kingdom, and 5.9% for the Middle East & Africa, partially offset by declines of 0.2% for Other North America, 3.7% for Asia Pacific, and 3.1% for Euro Markets & Other Europe.
The Q3 report comes on the heels of revenue plunging 9.3% in the second quarter of 2025 and a downturn in Q1, when revenue dropped 4.5% after a positive close to 2024, which saw OPRG revenues up 3.7% for the year as a whole and 10.3% during Q4.
It also comes in advance of Omnicom's $13.5 billion acquisition of Interpublic, announced in December, The US Federal Trade Commission has approved the deal, with conditions that Omnicom agencies must remain neutral and cannot blacklist media platforms and outlets on political grounds.
"We expect to close the Interpublic acquisition next month, creating the world's leading marketing and sales company. Together, we will emerge with the industry's most talented team and a powerful platform designed to accelerate growth through strategic advantages in data, media, creativity, production, and technology," said Omnicom EO and chairman John Wren. "We're already seeing strong momentum with significant new business wins across both companies, underscoring the compelling opportunities this acquisition creates. Our enhanced ability to deliver revenue growth, operate with greater efficiency, and generate healthy free cash flow only strengthens our confidence in the future - for our clients, our people and for long-term shareholder value."
