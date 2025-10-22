Letter To Editor: The Road To Representation In Kashmir Still Leads Nowhere

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

When elections returned to Jammu and Kashmir after five long years, the mood was one of anticipation. The people who had lived without local representatives since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 were eager to reclaim a sense of agency. Ballot boxes were filled with more than votes. They carried a hope that democracy could heal the deep wounds left by political downgrading and disenfranchisement.

The National Conference (NC) became the vessel for this hope. Its manifesto read like a promise of redemption: restoration of statehood, return of special status, removal of the Public Safety Act, release of political prisoners, rationalization of reservation policies, and free electricity and gas for households. For many, these promises sounded like the path to reclaiming dignity and autonomy. The NC won 42 seats, forming a government with Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party's lone MLA. Omar Abdullah returned as Chief Minister, and people believed history had come full circle.

It didn't take long for that belief to crack. The night results were declared, Omar Abdullah was asked about the roadmap to restore Article 370. His reply-“Don't ask me about that”-landed like a jolt. The promise that had animated the campaign suddenly vanished into political realism. The argument that“we can't ask the same party to return what it took away” felt like an excuse. The public had been made to believe that the removal of Article 370 was solely the fault of the PDP-BJP alliance. Few were reminded that the weakening of Kashmir's autonomy began long before, with the Indira-Sheikh Accord of 1975 under Congress.

One year on, the government stands accused of failing almost every promise it made. The vow to release political prisoners has faded from public conversation. The rationalization of reservation, a policy meant to ensure fair access to education and jobs, remains stalled. A subcommittee was formed, reports were promised, and deadlines were missed. For thousands of young aspirants preparing for competitive exams, the silence feels like betrayal. Many now say their dreams of becoming doctors, engineers, or civil servants are slipping away because the system seems stacked against merit.

The Public Safety Act, which NC leaders once condemned, continues to haunt Kashmiri politics. Ironically, even an MLA has been detained under the same law. The government, so far, has offered no explanation.