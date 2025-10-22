9 Crorepatis, 3 With Cases In Budgam Bypoll Race

Budgam Bypoll Race

Srinagar– Of the 17 candidates whose nominations have been accepted for the Budgam Assembly bypoll, nine are crorepatis, three have criminal cases, and eight did not study beyond school level.

A total of 20 candidates filed nominations for the November 11 bypoll, but only 17-including seven independents-were cleared.

The richest candidate is National Conference (NC) nominee Aga Syed Mehmood, a businessman and former minister, with total assets exceeding Rs 15 crore. Mehdi has declared Rs 28.02 lakh in movable property and Rs 15 crore in immovable holdings, including agricultural, commercial, and residential properties in Budgam. He also carries liabilities of Rs 97.69 lakh and reported an annual income of over Rs 52 lakh for 2024-25.

Apni Party's Mukhtar Ahmad declared assets of Rs 9 crore with liabilities of Rs 6.59 crore. Other crorepati candidates include independents Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat, Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, Nazir Khan, and Aditi Sharma; BJP's Aga Syed Mohsin; NPP (Bhim) Farooq Ahmad; and Pervez Ahmad of the Republican Party of India.

At the other end, PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi declared just Rs 2.37 lakh in bank deposits and no immovable property. Jibran Dar and Manzoor Ahmad declared assets under Rs 1 lakh.

Regarding education, five candidates hold a master's degree or higher, including Maqbool Bhat, an independent with a PhD in astrophysics. Two have engineering degrees, one has an MBA, and another holds an LLM. Three candidates studied up to Class 12, two till Class 10, and two till Class 8.