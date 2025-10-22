Kashmir Riverbed Mining Resumes Despite Supreme Court Ban

Srinagar- In the villages of Karlwari and Borwah in Chadoora, Budgam, heavy machinery has returned to the Doodh Ganga stream under the guise of short-term permits, stirring alarm among local residents and environmental activists.

Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat, an activist and petitioner in the Doodh Ganga case at the National Green Tribunal (NGT), said the move violates both a recent NGT ruling and a Supreme Court judgment.

“Illegal riverbed mining has resumed under the garb of short-term permits, in open violation of a Supreme Court order,” Bhat said.“The District Mineral Officer (DMO) Budgam is allowing this work, which is a criminal act.”

Bhat has written to the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC), Vasu Yadav, seeking immediate intervention.

The JKPCC has been designated the nodal agency in the NGT case and has the authority to impose environmental penalties. In response, Yadav assured action would be taken.