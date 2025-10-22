Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Announces it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced offering of units by issuing 12,221,889 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,499,850. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading off $0.02 at $0.41.

