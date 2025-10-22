Longpoint Etfs Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint ETFs") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the first ever Double Levered Single Stock ETFs on Canadian equities:



SavvyLong (2X) Barrick ETF (TSX: ABXU)

SavvyLong (2X) Cameco ETF (TSX: CCOU)

SavvyLong (2X) Cdn Natural Resources ETF (TSX: CNQU)

SavvyLong (2X) Constellation Software ETF (TSX: CSUU) SavvyLong (2X) Shopify ETF (TSX: SHPU)

In addition, double leveraged exposure to four of Canada's biggest banks:



SavvyLong 2X CIBC (CM) Equity-Linked ETF (TSX: COMU)

SavvyLong 2X NBC (NA) Equity-Linked ETF (TSX: NBCU)

SavvyLong 2X RBC (RY) Equity-Linked ETF (TSX: RBCU) SavvyLong 2X TDB (TD) Equity-Linked ETF (TSX: TDU)



Cannot view this video? Visit:



This new suite of Canadian focused 2X leveraged ETFs are designed to seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to two times (2X) the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the respective common stock.

LongPoint ETFs is a Canadian leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in December 2024 with its crude oil and natural gas ETFs, followed in May 2025 with the launch of Canada's first triple levered index ETFs, and then in June 2025 with the launch of Canada's first double levered single stock ETFs.