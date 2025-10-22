Cata-Kor NAD+ Advanced Earns Alkemist Assured(TM) Approval

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Cata-Kor, a U.S.-based supplement company focused on next-generation nutraceutical innovation, has earned the Alkemist AssuredTM designation for its NAD+ Advanced product. This designation underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to product quality and transparency in labeling.







Cata-Kor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Alkemist AssuredTM program is run by Alkemist Labs, a leading independent testing laboratory in the supplement industry. As an independent third-party verifier, Alkemist is ISO 17025 accredited and specializes in identity, potency, and purity testing of botanical and dietary supplement ingredients. Alkemist AssuredTM designation confirms that NAD+ Advanced meets strict standards for product quality and integrity. It gives consumers, retailers, and partners added confidence that Cata-Kor products, tested under the rigorous standards of Alkemist Labs, are transparent, trustworthy, and free from contaminants.

This latest designation follows the earlier approval of Cata-Kor's NAD+ Core, which contains 250 mg of liposomal NAD+ per serving. In contrast, the NAD+ Advanced formula doubles the dose to 500 mg and includes resveratrol, a well-researched antioxidant often associated with cellular energy support and healthy aging.

"We're proud to continue building trust in the supplement industry by meeting high standards for transparency and testing," said Alex Rahacheuski, Quality Control Specialist at Cata-Kor. "Alkemist's independent verification is widely regarded as a gold standard in supplement quality assurance, and we're honored to meet those requirements. Our customers deserve confidence in what they're taking."

Cata-Kor retains full Certificates of Analysis (COAs) from Alkemist Labs and provides simplified lab summaries as part of its commitment to transparent communication. Both NAD+ Core and Advanced feature the company's proprietary LipoNAD+ delivery system, which was developed to enhance ingredient stability and absorption.

The Alkemist AssuredTM verification represents another step in Cata-Kor's effort to lead with transparency and validated quality as it grows its portfolio in the NAD+ space.

About Alkemist Labs

Alkemist Labs is an ISO 17025-accredited contract testing laboratory specializing in plant authentication, botanical ingredient identification, quantitative analytical services, and contaminant screening for the Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical industries. Located in a state-of-the-art facility in Garden Grove, California, Alkemist Labs offers clients a wide range of specialty research services to evaluate the identity, purity, and quality of botanical raw materials, dietary ingredients, and finished products. Alkemist Labs also produces a complete line of Composite Reference Botanicals (CRBs), critical tools for botanical identity verification. Since it was founded in 1997, Alkemist Labs has become the ideal "Partner for Quality" to companies interested in producing high-quality natural products requiring independent, third-party analysis, Stability/Shelf-life studies, Certification of Analysis, and cGMP compliance.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on advanced formulations for energy, longevity, and cellular support. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States, utilizing proprietary liposomal delivery systems to enhance the bioavailability of its ingredients.

Learn more at