Alison Stenning

Professor of Social & Economic Geography, Newcastle University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

My current research is focused around how play on streets reshapes our everyday and emotional geographies. I am thinking particularly how play articulates with our everyday relationships, material and emotional, to streets and the people on them, and how play has the potential to challenge the erosion of relationships in everyday places. I'm increasingly interested in how play on streets intersects with issues of social, spatial and environmental justice, especially in working class communities.

Though my empirical focus centres play and children, I continue to be more broadly interested in class, austerity, social justice, and emotional and everyday geographies.

–present Professor of Social & Economic Geography, Newcastle University

Experience