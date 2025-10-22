$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alison Stenning

Alison Stenning


2025-10-22 03:12:27
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Social & Economic Geography, Newcastle University
Profile Articles Activity

My current research is focused around how play on streets reshapes our everyday and emotional geographies. I am thinking particularly how play articulates with our everyday relationships, material and emotional, to streets and the people on them, and how play has the potential to challenge the erosion of relationships in everyday places. I'm increasingly interested in how play on streets intersects with issues of social, spatial and environmental justice, especially in working class communities.

Though my empirical focus centres play and children, I continue to be more broadly interested in class, austerity, social justice, and emotional and everyday geographies.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Social & Economic Geography, Newcastle University

The Conversation

MENAFN22102025000199003603ID1110234188

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search