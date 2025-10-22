Adjunct Associate Professor, Public and Environmental Policy, University of Tasmania

Adjunct Associate Professor Kate Crowley researches environmental and climate change policy, public policy, green politics and minority government. She has worked as a secondary school teacher, a policy officer, an industrial relations consultant and a cross-country ski instructor. She is widely published in public policy and political science, and has edited 'Australian Environmental Policy: Studies in Decline and Devolution' [with Ken Walker], 'Environmental Policy Failure: The Australian Story' [with Ken Walker], 'Minority Government: The Liberal Green Experience in Tasmania' and 'Policy Analysis in Australia: the State of the Art' [with Brian Head]. Her most recent book is 'Public Policy Reconsidered: Complexity, Governance and the State' (2020 Policy Press Bristol) written with colleagues Jenny Stewart, Brian Head, and Adrian Kay. She is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Tasmania, and recently published a new book 'Regional climate leadership in the East Asia Pacific' [Routledge 2025] with Aki Nakamura.

1995–present Associate Professor Public and Environmental Policy, UTAS

1995 University of Tasmania, PhD



2025 Kate Crowley & Akihiro Nakamura – Regional Climate Leadership Challenge in East Asia and the Pacific, Routledge: London ISBN 9780367772352 156 Pages 1 B/W Illustrations

2025 Kate Crowley and Brian Head - Ch 44 - Reconsidering advice, and advisory systems in the governance era'., In The Routledge Handbook of Policy Advisory Systems. (Eds) Capano, G., Craft, J. and Howlett. M. London: Routledge, pp. 645-656.

2023 Kate Crowley and Cath Hughes, Minority Government in Australia: Lesson Learning and Making it Work, In: Minority Governments in Comparative Perspective. Edited by Bonnie N. Field and Shane Martin, Oxford University Press. © Kate Crowley and Cath Hughes. DOI: 10.1093/oso/9780192871657.003.0014

2021 Fighting the Future: the politics of climate policy failure in Australia (2015-2020), Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Climate Change DOI:

2021 The Polycentric Approach to the Climate Action in the Asia Pacific region: The Role of Carbon Markets' [with A Nakamura], Environmental Management, 57(3): pp.73-79 [in Japanese]

2020 The Politics of the Environment in Australia, In J. Lewis and A. Tiernan The Oxford Handbook of Australian Politics, Melbourne: Oxford University Press. DOI - 10.1093/oxfordhb/9780198805465.013.16

2020 Reconsidering Policy: Complexity, Governance and the State Kate Crowley, Jenny Stewart, Adrian Kay and Brian Head, Policy Press, Bristol.

2020 Independents in Tasmania's Legislative Council: Analysing strategies to achieve influence' [with J Lippis], Australasian Parliamentary Review, 34(2), pp. 101-120.

2020 Australia's climate change mitigation policy towards the Paris Agreement [with A Nakumura], Environmental Management, 56(3), pp.65-71 [in Japanese]

2020 Regional Action and Carbon Trading in the East Asia Pacific [with A Nakamura], In Sustainable Regional Development: Theoretical and Practical Issues. In Ho Viet Hanh & Phan Thi Song Thuong (Eds). Ha Noi, Vietnam: Social Sciences Publishing House (pp. 519-550).

2019 Stepping Stone, Halfway House or Road to Nowhere? Green Support of Minority Government in Sweden, New Zealand and Australia [with S Moore], Government and Opposition

2018 G Kennedy and K Crowley - Re-framing utilization focused evaluation: lessons for the Australian Aid programme?, Journal of Asian Public Policy

2018 Assessing Regional Climate Leadership in the East-Asia-Pacific Region: A Case Study on Australia and Japan [with A Nakamura], Environmental Management, Japan Environmental Management Association for Industry (JEMAI). 54 (10): 59-65 [in Japanese]

2018 Designing a Community Renewable Energy (CRE) Strategy [with V Hann & A Nakamura], Environmental Management (JEMAI). 54 (11): 67-71 [in Japanese].

2018 Defining Regional Climate Leadership: Learning from Comparative Analysis in the Asia Pacific [with A Nakumura], Journal of Comparative Policy Analysis 20(4):387-403.

2017 Where Greens Support Conservatives: Lessons from the Rundle Minority Government in Tasmania 1996-98 [with M Tighe], Australian Journal of Politics & History 63(4): 572-587.

2017 The enduring challenge of "wicked problems": Revisiting Rittel and Webber [with BW Head], Policy Sciences. 50(4), 539-547.

2017 Up and down with climate politics 2013–2016: the repeal of carbon pricing in Australia, Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Climate Change (Online) pp. 1-13. Vol 8(3).

2016 Looking for a Way Out - backing away from dangerous climate change, Australian Review of Public Affairs (1/3) pp. 1-6.

2016 Assessing Regional Climate Leadership [with A Nakamura], Environmental Management, 52 (5) pp. 64-69 [in Japanese]

2015 Regional Climate Leadership [with A Nakamura], Environmental Management (Kankyou kanji - ) 51(5), 44-48 [in Japanese]

2015 Policy Analysis in Australia [with Brian Head], Policy Press, Bristol [edited book]

2013 Pricing Carbon: The Politics of Climate Change in Australia, Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews Climate Change, 4(6): 603–613.

2013 The Super Politics of Climate Change, Australian Journal of Political Science Vol 48(4): 528-535.

2013 'Irresistible Force? Achieving Carbon Pricing in Australia, Australian Journal of Politics and History, Vol 59:3, 368-381.

2012 Environmental Policy Failure: The Australian Story [with Ken Walker], Tilde University Press, Melbourne [edited book]

2012 Minority Government: The Liberal-Green Experience in Tasmania, Australasian Study of Parliament Group (Tasmanian Chapter), Hobart [DOI: 10.13140/2.1.3404.9926]. [edited book] 1999 Australian Environmental Policy: Studies in Decline & Devolution [with Ken Walker], UNSWPress, Kensington, NSW



Public Policy (160510)

Environment Policy (160507) Environmental Politics (160605)

The Vice-Chancellor's Award for Outstanding Engagement in the Category of General Engagement with the Community (Climate Change and Sustainability), 2008, University of Tasmania.