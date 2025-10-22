Cargo Transport Via East-West Corridor Up By 90% Since 2022

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Cargo transportation along the East-West corridor has increased by 90% since 2022, according to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

As reported by Azernews, Jeyhun Bayramov made the statement during a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

The minister emphasized that transport and communications remain among the key priorities on Azerbaijan's national agenda. In this context, both sides discussed the development of the Middle Corridor during their meeting.

"We also discussed a promising initiative - the TRIPP project - which includes a 42-kilometer section and is expected to enable the transport of up to 15 million tons of cargo annually," Bayramov added.