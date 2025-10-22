Ukrainian Paratroopers Liberate Kucheriv Yar In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Assault Forces Command reported this on Telegram and released corresponding video footage.

"Units of the Air Assault Forces, including the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, have liberated the settlement of Kucheriv Yar in the Dobropillia sector," the statement reads.

During the operation, Ukrainian troops captured more than 50 Russian soldiers.

"Ukrainian warriors raised the national flag in the liberated village – a symbol of the return of life, freedom, and strength of spirit. Step by step, Ukraine is reclaiming its own [land]," the Air Assault Forces said.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also published a video showing paratroopers raising the blue-and-yellow flag in Kucheriv Yar and taking Russian soldiers prisoner.

"Kucheriv Yar. Our exchange fund has been significantly replenished – several dozen Russian POWs," the General Staff said in its post.

Captain Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the East Group of Forces, earlier said Russian troops had previously entered the outskirts of Kucheriv Yar and Shakhove in the Donetsk region, but fighting continued and the situation remained under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Assault Forces