Zelensky Says Some European Countries Have Proposed Their Own Peace Initiatives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this during a joint press briefing with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the Saab plant, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Some European countries are indeed being very helpful. They want to present their vision. It's not a plan to completely end the war. It's a plan concerning a ceasefire. I'm aware of certain steps in this direction, but this needs to be discussed," Zelensky said.

He added that he welcomes it when "true strategic friends offer their assistance not just in words, but through steps – military, humanitarian, or diplomatic."

On October 21, the leaders of several European countries and EU institutions issued a joint statement supporting U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of peace talks based on the current front line.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine