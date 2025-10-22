Electricity Prices For Households To Remain Unchanged This Winter PM Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Electricity prices for households will remain unchanged this winter. The government has extended the PSO on electricity until April 30, 2026. This means that during the heating season, citizens will continue to pay UAH 4.32 per kWh," she wrote.

Svyrydenko said that the government also maintained the preferential rate for consumers using electric heating. For consumption up to 2,000 kWh per month, the rate will be UAH 2.64 per kWh, while any usage above that limit will be charged at UAH 4.32 per kWh.

"This is part of a comprehensive program to support Ukrainians during the winter. We are reducing the financial burden on families throughout the heating season," she said.

As was reported earlier, hourly power outage schedules for household consumers will be in effect across all regions of Ukraine from 07:00 to 23:00 on October 23.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / Telegram